IPL 2024 Orange Cap list after SRH hammer LSG: Travis Head breathing down Virat Kohli and Ruturaj Gaikwad's neck

Sunrisers Hyderabad opener Travis Head became the third batter to cross the 500-run mark in IPL 2024 by playing a blistering knock against Lucknow Super Giants in Hyderabad. Head smashed an unbeaten 89 off just 30 balls to help SRH make a mockery of the 166-run target set by LSG. Head hit eight sixes and eight fours to rise to the third spot in the IPL 2024 Orange Cap tally. Sunrisers Hyderabad's Travis Head(AP)

Head, who has 533 runs in 11 matches, is only eight runs and nine runs shy of Chennai Super Kings captain Ruturaj Gaikwad (541) and Orange Cap holder Virat Kohli (542). The Royal Challengers Bengaluru batter has an average of 67 and a strike rate of 148. Kohli already has four fifties and a hundred in the 17th edition of the tournament.

Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson has slid up to the fourth position in the most run-scorer's list. He had scored 86 off 46 balls in his last match against that, which took his total runs to 471 in 11 matches. His blazing knock in the run-chase went in vain as the Royals failed to go over the line and lost the match to Delhi Capitals by 20 runs.

KKR's Sunil Narine with 461 runs is in the fifth position, followed by LSG skipper KL Rahul with 460 runs from 12 matches. Riyan Parag is at No.6 with 436 runs. Narine's opening partner Phil Salt (429) is at No.7 and Sai Sudharsan (424) is at 8th. The Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant, with 413 runs, takes the 10th position in the top run-scorers table.

Updated IPL 2024 Orange Cap list after SRH beat LSG

Chasing a modest target of 166, Head (89 not out, 30 balls, 8x4, 8x6) and Sharma (75 not out, 28 balls, 8x4, 6x6) toyed with LSG bowlers, finding boundaries and sixes at will to canter home in just 9.4 overs.

The win propelled SRH to the third position in the standings with 14 points from 12 games, while LSG are struggling at the sixth spot with 12 points from the same number of matches.

The result also meant that five-time champions Mumbai Indians, currently ninth with eight points from 12 matches, are out of the play-off race.

Ayush Badoni (55 not out off 30 balls) and Nicholas Pooran (48 not out off 25 balls) stitched crucial 95-runs off 55 balls for the unbeaten fifth-wicket stand to guide LSG to a competitive 165 for four on a sluggish pitch.

But Head and Sharma took any hint of competition out of the match once they bludgeoned 107 runs in the Power Play.

It was an awesome hitting display from the Indo-Australian pair as they didn't spare a single LSG bowler, clobbering them to all parts of the ground.