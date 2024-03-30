 Virat Kohli gathers RCB teammates after defeat to KKR for post-match speech: ‘On a serious note…’ | Cricket - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Virat Kohli gathers RCB teammates after defeat to KKR for post-match speech: ‘On a serious note…’

ByHT Sports Desk
Mar 30, 2024 02:29 PM IST

Virat Kohli sent out a “serious” message to his teammates after RCB suffered a second defeat in IPL 2024

Virat Kohli gave his best in the last two matches for Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, but while RCB emerged victorious against Punjab Kings, riding on his fiery 77, they succumbed to a loss against Kolkata Knight Riders despite his 59-ball 83. While it is still early days in IPL 2024, Kohli, in a dressing-room speech after the match against KKR on Friday, sent out a “serious” message to his teammates.

Virat Kohli speaks to his RCB teammates after the team's loss against KKR
Virat Kohli speaks to his RCB teammates after the team's loss against KKR

Kohli's second consecutive half-century score was supported by Cameron Green in a 65-run stand for the second wicket, followed by a 42-run partnership with Glenn Maxwell for the third wicket. But with none of them failing to convert their starts, RCB were restricted to just 186 for six after KKR's slower-delivery ploy worked to perfection in the second half of the innings.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

KKR later chased down the score, following a blazing start from Sunil Narine and a 29-ball fifty from Venkatesh Iyer, with 19 balls to spare. It was KKR's eight win at the Chinnaswamy, the joint-most by any IPL side at the venue against RCB, which includes a streak of victories since 2015.

ALSO READ: Gautam Gambhir's ecstatic reaction in KKR dugout at Sunil Narine's onslaught against RCB's Yash Dayal in IPL 2024 tie

After the match, Kohli was a handed the Player of the Match hamper in the RCB dressing room, but while he started off on a humorous note as he accepted the award, the former RCB captain, speaking to his teammates, reckoned that they are better than what they performed on Friday against KKR. Kohli urged the players to show courage and belief in their skill as RCB look forward to the rest of the season.

"On a more serious note, we had a tough night, we all know that. We are much better than that, so, as long as we accept it, and move forward with the same courage, and the same belief in our skills. That is all we can come up with, so let us stay on that path," Kohli said.

Following a second defeat in IPL 2024, the other being against defending champions Chennai Super Kings in the season opener last week, RCB now stand sixth in the table with two points from their win against Punjab.

Faf du Plessis' men will next face Lucknow Super Giants at home on April 2.

Stay updated with the latest Cricket News, IPL Live Scores, and get exclusive insights with the RCB vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2024 Schedule, match highlights, and more. Explore a comprehensive Cricket Schedule, track the race for the Purple Cap and Orange Cap in IPL 2024, check Virat Kohli performance and stay ahead with all the cricket-related updates on the Hindustan Times website and app.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

News / Cricket News / Virat Kohli gathers RCB teammates after defeat to KKR for post-match speech: ‘On a serious note…’
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 30, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On