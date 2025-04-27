IPL 2025: Kohli returns home to tackle confident DC

New Delhi: The last time Virat Kohli walked out at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in January, it turned out to be one of the most talked about Ranji Trophy matches in recent memory as he fell cheaply playing for Delhi. On Sunday, when the RCB talisman turns up against Delhi Capitals (DC), the crowd’s loyalty is expected to be firmly with him. Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli celebrates after scoring a half-century- (AFP)

However, challenging Kohli’s star power will be KL Rahul, who has been in imperious form himself — he has scored 323 runs in seven matches at an average of 64.40. He had produced a terrific 93* to beat RCB at his own M Chinnaswamy Stadium in the reverse fixture.

Though Kohli didn’t attend practice on Saturday, fans would hope he delivers a statement at home like Rahul did earlier.

Speaking ahead of the clash, RCB’s player identification manager and spin coach Malolan Rangarajan said of Rahul’s celebration in Bengaluru: “He’s entitled to that. He played a good knock. Good on him. We’ve had no discussions at all.”

DC, who have won six of their last eight matches, will aim to put up a stronger show at home. Their first two games at the Ferozeshah Kotla this season resulted in a defeat and a Super Over win, highlighting the venue’s nature.

Speaking about the conditions, DC opener Jake Fraser-McGurk said: “Last year, it was really flat and nice, didn’t bounce that much. This year, it’s a little more inconsistent, harder to get used to. It might take more time for batters to settle.”

McGurk has had underwhelming season — he has scored 55 runs in six matches – and it is unclear if he will retain his place in the XI with DC likely to welcome Faf du Plessis back from injury, after the South African veteran batted in the nets. “I think he’s available tomorrow, from my understanding,” Fraser-McGurk said.

The Kotla pitch, which has produced two thrillers with an average score of 190, is again expected to offer help for the bowlers.

For RCB, their spinners will be crucial on a surface offering variable bounce. Rangarajan praised the impact of Suyash Sharma, a Delhi leg-spinner, and Krunal Pandya. “Suyash’s super strength is the ability to beat the bat on both edges and bowl at a high speed. Plus, his action is peculiar, making it slightly tough for batters to pick.”

The ever-reliable Krunal Pandya continues to innovate even at 34. “KP’s release is very different from what it was even two years ago. He’s still working on getting more dip, drift and using the crease better,” Rangarajan said.

At the top, Devdutt Padikkal — he hammered big shots under RCB mentor and batting coach Dinesh Karthik’s gaze — will be key to supporting Kohli and Phil Salt.

“The clarity in his role and the work he’s put in, being receptive to technical and tactical ideas, have made a big difference,” Rangarajan said. Another fascinating face-off will be between Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood — two of Australia’s finest fast bowlers, especially in the death — on a pitch that could aid reverse swing.

Fraser-McGurk echoed Starc’s earlier comments, downplaying the role of saliva in aiding reverse swing, pointing to drier pitches as the real reason behind the pronounced movement.

With DC and RCB second and third in the points table, a win for either team will boost their playoff hopes and a shot at their first IPL title.