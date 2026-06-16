IPL 2026 shatters all records: 1.2 billion viewers, RCB's title-winning final becomes most watched ever

JioStar on Tuesday announced another landmark season for the IPL, as the recently concluded season became the most-watched ever in the league’s history. Besides delivering record-breaking growth across television and digital platforms, JioStar reaffirmed the league’s position as India’s biggest sporting and entertainment spectacle.

RCB team celebrates their IPL 2026 win in Ahmedabad on Sunday.(HT_PRINT)

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IPL 2026 reach soared over an astounding 1.2 billion, reflecting a growth of 7% year-on-year. The season, marked by new heroes, never-before-seen performances, and compelling sub-plots, kept viewers glued to screens as watch-time touched 870 billion minutes. The IPL 2026 Final, which culminated in Royal Challengers Bengaluru lifting the trophy for a second consecutive year, delivered a viewership double, becoming the most-watched IPL match ever, reaching over 400 million across screens.

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The 2026 season witnessed strong growth across digital screens. Connected TV continued its rapid ascent, growing by 22%, underscoring the rapid convergence of television-scale reach with digital precision for advertisers. Digital video views reached 25 billion, marking an 8% year-on-year increase. Growth of digital was particularly fuelled by two audience segments, namely affluent consumers and young viewers, reinforcing the IPL’s ability to attract premium consumers and future-facing audiences at an unparalleled scale. Regional language watch-time share went up by 33% on digital.

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{{^usCountry}} Speaking on the record viewership for IPL 2026, Ishan Chatterjee, CEO, JioStar, Sports, said, “ IPL 2026 was a season where we set out on our journey of what a truly integrated sports platform should look like. Our endeavour was to make every screen, every interaction, and every moment meaningful, so that fans are not only watching sports on our platform but also interacting with it in ways that are deeply contextual and personal. The season-ending data is a testament to the efforts we made across platforms, with CTV’s communal experience and regional-language presentation becoming unprecedented growth drivers. The final outcome was yet another IPL edition that opened up new possibilities for sponsors, advertisers, distribution partners, and, more importantly, the fans; none of this would have been possible without their faith and the BCCI’s unwavering partnership.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Speaking on the record viewership for IPL 2026, Ishan Chatterjee, CEO, JioStar, Sports, said, “ IPL 2026 was a season where we set out on our journey of what a truly integrated sports platform should look like. Our endeavour was to make every screen, every interaction, and every moment meaningful, so that fans are not only watching sports on our platform but also interacting with it in ways that are deeply contextual and personal. The season-ending data is a testament to the efforts we made across platforms, with CTV’s communal experience and regional-language presentation becoming unprecedented growth drivers. The final outcome was yet another IPL edition that opened up new possibilities for sponsors, advertisers, distribution partners, and, more importantly, the fans; none of this would have been possible without their faith and the BCCI’s unwavering partnership.” {{/usCountry}}

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JioStar’s presentation of the 19th edition of IPL blended innovation with viewing experiences that spoke to the evolving needs and preferences of the fan. From 12 languages, a multi-cam experience, and 30 feeds to the newly introduced “Champions Wali Commentary,” which brought together legends, former champions, and leading voices of the game, fans were able to customise and enhance their viewing experience with a plethora of options at the tap of a screen.

The seamless integration of OpenAI and Swiggy into the IPL experience this season enabled each viewer to enjoy live sports in a more personal and intuitive way. It also enabled brands to contextually participate in the viewer’s experience. JioStar’s presentation of IPL 2026 was bolstered by 125 new advertisers compared to last season, even as 22 sponsors partnered with JioHotstar while 16 came on-board Star Sports Network.

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With another landmark season of the IPL successfully completed, JioStar is currently bringing the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 to viewers from June 12 to July 5, while the Men in Blue will embark on a white-ball tour of England for 5 T20Is and 3 ODIs, July 1 onwards.

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