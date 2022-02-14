Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
IPL 2022 Auction: From Suresh Raina to Shakib Al Hasan - Full list of high-profile players who went unsold

The IPL mega auction saw some big buys and riveting bidding wars and it also witnessed some of the big players missing out on a place in any of the franchises.
Published on Feb 14, 2022 07:17 AM IST
An action-packed two days of the mega auction for the 2022 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) came to an end on Sunday evening with 204 players getting picked by the ten franchises. The teams spent a combined INR 551.7 crore to stack up their squads for the 15th season of the tournament. While the auction saw some big buys and riveting bidding wars, it also witnessed some of the big players missing out on a place in any of the franchises.

A total of 76 players went unsold at the auction, 22 of which were high-profile players, which included Suresh Raina, a.k.a Mr IPL, also the tournament's fourth-highest run-getter. The list also includes three of the top-ranked T20I bowlers in Tabraiz Shamsi (No.2), Adil Rashid (No.3) and Adam Zampa (No.4) and the second-ranked ICC T20I all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan. 

Here is the full list of high-profile players who went unsold:

Roston Chase (Base price INR 1 crore)

Ben Cutting (Base price INR 75 lakh)

Martin Guptill (Base price INR 75 lakh)

Piyush Chawla (Base price INR 1 crore)

Ish Sodhi (Base price INR 50 lakh)

Tabraiz Shamsi (Base price INR 1 crore)

Sheldon Cottrell (Base price INR 75 lakh)

Ishant Sharma (Base price INR 1.5 crore)

Cheteshwar Pujara (Base price INR 50 lakh)

Aaron Finch (Base price INR 1.5 crore)

Eoin Morgan (Base price INR 1.5 crore)

Marnus Labuschagne (Base price INR 1 crore)

Dawid Malan (Base price INR 1.5 crore)

Sandeep Lamichhane (Base price INR 40 lakh)

Amit Mishra (Base price INR 1.5 crore)

Adam Zampa (Base price INR 2 crore)

Imran Tahir (Base price INR 2 crore)

Mujeeb Ur Rahman (Base price INR 2 crore)

Adil Rashid (Base price INR 2 crore)

Shakib Al Hasan (Base price INR 2 crore)

Steven Smith (Base price INR 2 crore)

Suresh Raina (Base price INR 2 crore)

