IPL Auction: LSG told to go all out for Arshdeep Singh, use RTM for Marcus Stoinis and make Nicholas Pooran the captain

Former Indian cricketer Robin Uthappa expressed his desire for the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) to aggressively pursue pacer Arshdeep Singh during the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) mega auction. The young left-arm bowler was released by Punjab Kings (PBKS) ahead of the auction, which is set to take place on November 24 and 25 in Jeddah. India's Arshdeep Singh

Arshdeep, a short format specialist for India, has a commendable record, having played 59 T20Is and claiming 95 wickets at an impressive average of 18.47. He ranks as the most successful pacer for India in T20Is and is the second-highest wicket-taker overall since his debut in 2022. The left-arm pacer from Punjab is just a wicket away from equalling the leg-spinner's record for most T20I wickets for India.

Notably, he played a pivotal role in India's T20 World Cup-winning squad this year, becoming the joint-highest wicket-taker with 17 wickets in eight matches at an average of 12.47.

Since his IPL debut in 2019, Arshdeep has represented PBKS in 65 matches, securing 76 wickets with best figures of 5/32. This past season marked his best performance to date, amassing 19 wickets in 14 matches at an average of 26.58.

During an interview with Star Sports, Uthappa suggested that LSG should utilize their 'Right-to-Match' option on Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis while also pursuing Arshdeep, emphasizing that the left-arm bowler would thrive at the Ekana Stadium, known for its bounce and movement.

‘Use RTM for Stoinis, make Pooran captain’

"I would opt for Stonis as the RTM, and I would definitely go hard for Arshdeep. The Ekana Stadium is a great venue for fast bowlers; the conditions suit him well, providing some bounce and movement," he explained.

Additionally, Uthappa expects West Indies left-handed batter Nicholas Pooran to lead LSG, unless an Australian player joins the team, in which case they could collaborate with the Aussie head coach Justin Langer on leadership matters.

"I think Pooran will lead the side, and there won't be much deliberation unless an Australian is included," Uthappa noted.

Uthappa also advised against LSG pursuing young wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan, who was released by Mumbai Indians (MI). He feels that the pitch at Ekana may not suit Kishan's attacking style, suggesting instead that Kishan would be better off with the Gujarat Titans (GT).

"I’m not convinced the wickets there are right for him. Ishan performs best on pitches with pace and bounce, and Ekana may not provide that. He could flourish in Gujarat," he reasoned.

As potential opening options for LSG, Uthappa mentioned, "Quinton de Kock is a good choice, and Kyle Mayers could add value as a foreign opener. Will Jacks showed promise recently, and while Devon Conway plays spin well—making him a fit for Lucknow—I think CSK should retain him."

The IPL auction is highly anticipated, with a total of 574 players listed, including 366 Indians and 208 overseas players, along with three from associate nations. Of these, 318 are uncapped Indian players and 12 uncapped overseas players, with 204 slots available, including 70 reserved for overseas talent.

The highest reserve price is set at INR 2 crore, with 81 players entering this bracket. The majority of players have a base price of INR 30 lakh, which includes 320 players.

Standout names include Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, and KL Rahul, all of whom are part of the 12 marquee players released by their franchises before the retention deadline. For the first time since 2018, these marquee players have been classified into two sets: seven Indian and five overseas.