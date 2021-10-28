IPL Auction: Teams can retain 4 players, new franchises can pick 3 from pool

The eight Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises will be able to retain a maximum of four players while the two new teams can pick three players from the rest of the cricketers in the pool ahead of the 2022 auction.

According to a report in ESPNcricinfo, two Indian and two overseas or three Indian and one overseas cricketer can be retained by the existing IPL teams.

Moreover, there will no right-to-match cards (RTM) at the auction. The three Indians players can be either capped or uncapped or a mix both, reported ESPNcricinfo.

The purse for the next IPL auction is likely to be INR 90 crore.

BCCI on Monday announced the following successful bidders (subject to definitive documentation and other formalities being completed): RPSG Ventures Ltd. - Lucknow (for INR 7,090 crores) and Irelia Company Pte Ltd (CVC Capital Partners) - Ahmedabad (for INR 5,625 crores).

The new franchises will participate in IPL from the 2022 season onwards subject to the bidders completing the post-bid formalities as specified in the ITT document.

The IPL 2022 season will comprise ten teams and will have 74 matches, wherein each team will play seven home and seven away matches.

