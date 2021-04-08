Home / Cricket / IPL coverage from venues not allowed as of now: BCCI
cricket

IPL coverage from venues not allowed as of now: BCCI

The popular T20 League is already out of bound for fans and will be held behind closed doors. The PTI had earlier reported that media will not be allowed to cover the matches from the venues.
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON APR 08, 2021 10:52 PM IST
IPL Trophy(IPL/Twitter)

Media will not be allowed to cover the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) from the venues due to the COVID-19 pandemic but if situation improves the restriction will be lifted, the BCCI announced on Thursday.

The popular T20 League is already out of bound for fans and will be held behind closed doors. The PTI had earlier reported that media will not be allowed to cover the matches from the venues.

"Owing to the health and safety concerns, media personnel will not have access to the stadium to cover the games or team practice sessions," the BCCI said in a release.

"If health and safety conditions are more favourable later in the season, media may be allowed to access the stadiums to cover the tournament. Such an announcement will be made in due course," the BCCI statement read.

The BCCI will facilitate virtual post-match press conferences after each match to the media.

The IPL begins on Friday with a mouth-watering clash between defending champions Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

IPL 2021: KKR squad arrives in Chennai for clash against SRH

'I'll be back in no time': Shreyas Iyer undergoes successful shoulder surgery

IPL 2021: Full list of records & milestones KL Rahul can achieve this season

Fakhar Zaman used bat gifted by Hafeez in ODI series against SA
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
indian premier league bcci ipl 2021
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid-19 cases in India
Covid vaccine
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Janhvi Kapoor
IPL 2021, MI vs RCB
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP