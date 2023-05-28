IPL finale fever: Cricket fans’ frenzy will seize the game

The finale of Indian Premier League (IPL) is here, and the match between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans is though scheduled to take place today at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, but the ripples of its craze can be felt across the country! From across the country, some cricket fans are travelling to witness the match live whereas some others are getting themselves inked to show their love for their fav team or cricketer.

CSK skipper MS Dhoni and GT skipper Hardik Pandya from their first IPL match at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, have led their teams to the finale which will be played today. (Photo: ANI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Most people have their love for Mahendra Singh Dhoni that is making them travel across states to watch the finale today. (Photo: Kunal Patil/PTI)

Flying to Ahmedabad!

Residents from different cities have booked their tickets for Ahmedabad, to catch the action live in person while cheering from the stands to their heart’s content. “As soon as the match timings were announced, I got four tickets to watch it live with my friends. I then booked a tatkal train ticket. Now there are no seats available on the flights or train,” shares Raghav Sarawagi, an actuarial analyst based out of Delhi. Another Delhiite, Zaid Saifi, a chartered accountant adds, “I have booked a ticket to Ahmedabad at ₹14,000, which is twice the usual flight cost. But an IPL finale featuring Shubman Gill after how he gave his last performance is surely worth the money!”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Students bummed because of exams

Students of some colleges who still have their exams ongoing are upset to miss out on one of the most exciting face offs. Aasif, a Delhi University student says, “Both of the ticket lots were released at a time when I was sitting in the examination centre and had no access to phone... Even now, I am ready to buy the ticket from anyone who’s selling it but no luck. Match toh dekhna tha wahan jaake but ab lagta hai sirf TV pe hi dekhna padega!” But some don’t have access to even that luxury: “I have my exam on Monday, the very next day of finale. I envy my brother who is going out to enjoy the match screening with his friends. And I can’t even watch it on TV,” rues Kashish Kumar, another DU student.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sahil Sharma, a NCR resident gets Dhoni’s portrait tattooed on his arm.

Stamp on the love for Mahi

Some are even getting inked in the colours of cricket. Shankey Kapil, a tattoo artist from Devil’z Tattooz in Greater Kailash I, shares, “Customers got permanent tattoos of their favourite player’s jersey number in the beginning of this season. Then ahead of the finale the number of queries spiked again. One of the Delhiites got a temporary tattoo of Dhoni’s portrait.” Another NCR resident, Sahil Sharma travelled from Noida’s Sector 100 to GK, to get himself inked on Saturday, and shares: “This year is the 10th time that CSK has reached the IPL finale. I felt there was no bigger occasion for me to dedicate a tattoo to my favourite player, Dhoni! I had been visualising to get his portrait since a long time, and now it’s a permanent part of me.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Gujarat Titans' Shubman Gill is the star performer this season who people are eager to watch today. (Photo: Punit Paranjpe/AFP)

Merchandise sellers make hay

The craze is such that some are indulging whole heartedly by shopping IPL merchandise. Kritika Kalra, a Delhi-based thrift store owner says, “Jersey of Chennai Super Kings has gone out of stock within 10-20 minutes of us posting about it online. Customer are ready to order with express deliveries, and happily paying ₹200 more per jersey, which is originally priced at only ₹350!” Adding to this, Hemani Shah, another Delhi-based thrift store owner says, “I have restocked the CSK jerseys thrice in the week ever since CSK got its ticket to the finale. Each time these went out of stock. Since yesterday my phone has also started ringing for GT jerseys, and I’ve just placed an order for 200 of them. I’m sure they’ll go all out before the match begins on Sunday.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Restaurants welcome IPL fans

Throughout the season eateries were offering deals on drinks and food for the cricket fans to watch the screening at their outlet. But, the finale is special! Punit Dogra, manager, Station Bar in Connaught Place says , “We’ve experienced a good turnout all through the month due to the IPL screening. But for the finale we have specially thought of offering a combo of any four IMFL drinks, and a starter for ₹999 per person during the match hours.” Alexander Valladares, CMO, Impresario Handmade Restaurants, says, “This cricket season at SOCIAL’s we have a campaign of #DoosraStadium that received an overwhelming response from sports enthusiasts and fan clubs. To conclude the season, we are offering, for the finals, 2.5 hours of unlimited drinks at ₹899 for beers, ₹1,299 for cocktail IMFL and ₹1,499 premium drinks from our specially curated Stad-yum menu at all our restaurants in Delhi and Noida.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SARA-SHUBMAN UNFOLLOW EACH OTHER?

Shubman Gill, made buzz not only for his century against Mumbai Indians while he played for Gujarat Titans. but also for the fact that he and rumoured girlfriend Sara Ali Khan have unfollowed each other on Instagram. Social media users have been sent into a tizzy ever since this update started doing the rounds. The two have in the past even been spotted eating together in Mumbai.

Author tweets @maisha_scribbles

For more stories follow Facebook and Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON