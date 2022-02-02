IPL: 'He could be potential captain for KKR or RCB': Aakash Chopra names 'most expensive player' in marquee list

The mega auction ahead of the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) takes place on February 12-13. On Tuesday, the IPL had confirmed that 590 players will be going under the hammer during the mega auction, and further named a 10-player marquee list that will be up for grabs in the opening session. The mega auction this year had added significance due to the addition of two new franchises in the tournament; Lucknow (Super Giants) and Ahmedabad.

The marquee list features four Indian players – Ravichandran Ashwin, Shreyas Iyer, Shikhar Dhawan, and Mohammed Shami; and former India opener Aakash Chopra believes that Iyer can potentially be the most expensive of all. The middle-order batter was released by the Delhi Capitals ahead of the mega auction.

Iyer had been a part of the Capitals since 2015 and also led the franchise in three seasons (2018, 2019, and 2020). He was forced to miss the first phase of the 2021 edition due to a shoulder injury and played under the captaincy of Rishabh Pant during the second phase in the United Arab Emirates.

“Shreyas Iyer could be a potential captain of KKR or RCB. I don't think Punjab would be looking at him,” Chopra said on his official YouTube channel.

Later in the video, Chopra further stated that the absence of Ishan Kishan could make Iyer the “most expensive player” in the marquee list.

“The most expensive player, to be very honest, is going to be Shreyas Iyer. In this list, the most expensive will be Iyer because Ishan Kishan is not there. If Ishan was there, there could've been a tug of war. Now, they will reserve money for Ishan and money will be splashed out for Iyer,” siad Chopra.

“The three most expensive overseas players will be Rabada, and then one of Quinton de Kock or David Warner will be the most expensive overseas player as well. There's a good possibility.”