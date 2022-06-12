IPL hits a century on Day 1 of e-auction

At the end of Day 1 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) media rights e-auction on Sunday, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had hit a century. The value per IPL match was worth ₹105 crore and rising, almost double the current ₹54.5 crore valuation.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

When bidding in the first IPL e-auction was halted on Sunday, BCCI were already richer by ₹43,050 crore. Bidding is on for two in the four bundles that matter the most—India TV rights and India digital rights. Participants have been told to bid for 410 matches in the 2023-27 cycle.

When bidding began at 11am, the collective base value of the two categories was ₹33,620 crore. The total incremental bidding over seven hours was worth ₹9,430 crore, according to BCCI sources. BCCI achieved most of the increase in value beforehand by doubling the base price. The valuation after Day 1 is 263% better than what Star paid BCCI (2018-’22). “It was a good day,” IPL chairman Brijesh Patel said after the day’s proceedings.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Rapid digital bidding

Of the ₹105 crore per match valuation, ₹48 crore came from digital rights, which suggests the uptick in digital interest is significantly higher than TV. The ₹57 crore match value for TV accounts for only a 15% gain over the base value while it is 37% for digital. If the trend continues, the digital figures leaving behind TV in this rights cycle itself cannot be ruled out.

That would mark a tectonic shift in how media rights are sold in Indian cricket. BCCI had decided to keep the TV reserve price much higher than digital— ₹49 crore to ₹33 crore, expecting the shift from TV to digital viewership to be a gradual process.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

It may not be accurate to project who would have the edge based on the current bidding. Any participant can pick up speed on Day 2 and swing the bid their way. As per sources, it is understood that all the leading players—Disney Star, Reliance Viacom 18, Sony and Zee put in bids. Viacom 18’s intent to announce themselves as a new player in sports broadcasting is well known. But how aggressively incumbent Disney Star goes to defend its turf or Zee pushes to return to Indian cricket would be known only by Monday evening.

Prolonged affair

“Don’t forget, if the winner of TV and digital are different and one party wants to go for everything, we would have another round of bidding between the two,” a BCCI official said. “Then there’s the non-exclusive bundle of matches to come. It could be a long auction.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

It may or may not be prolonged. Participants have a night to re-strategise. Unlike the player auctions, there is no cap on spending. Strategic calls would be taken on how strongly to push on Day 2. BCCI officials appeared confident. IPL’s position as a market leader would ensure media houses prioritise the league over every other property in cricket, and that would reflect in the bidding.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Rasesh Mandani Rasesh Mandani loves a straight drive. He has been covering cricket, the governance and business side of sport for close to two decades. He writes and video blogs for HT....view detail