IPL: 'Keep me in your prayers for final auction': 38-year-old India star reacts to being named in 590-player list

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced a list of 590 players who will go under the hammer in the mega auction ahead of the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL). The mega auction is more significant this year due to the addition of two new franchises from Lucknow (Super Giants) and Ahmedabad.

Last year, India's veteran fast bowler Sreesanth had registered for the IPL auction but his name didn't feature in the final list. However, at 38, Sreesanth has been included among the 590 players for the mega auction at a base price of ₹50 lakh.

Returning after a seven-year suspension from all cricket, Sreesanth appeared for Kerala in the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy last year where he took four wickets.

Expressing his joy at being named in the final list, Sreesanth wrote, "Love u all..can’t thank u all enough..lots of gratitude. Thnks a lot..#grateful and alwys will be grateful to each and every try one of u..plss do keep me in ur prayers for final auction too..”om Nama Shivaya..”

A fierce battle to acquire the services of some of the finest Indian cricketing talent is on the cards in the IPL mega auction this year, when the likes of Shreyas Iyer, Shikhar Dhawan, R Ashwin, Mohammad Shami, Ishan Kishan, Ajinkya Rahane, Suresh Raina, Yuzvendra Chahal, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, etc. go under the hammer.

David Warner, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Pat Cummins, Quinton de Kock, Shikhar Dhawan, Faf du Plessis, Shreyas Iyer, Kagiso Rabada, and Mohammed Shami are part of the marquee set and these all have set their base price as ₹2 crore.

48 players have chosen to place themselves in the highest bracket ( ₹2 crore). There are 20 players on the auction list with a reserve price of ₹1.5 crore while 34 players are on the list of cricketers with a reserve price of ₹1 crore.

