IPL LIVE Score 2024, CSK vs KKR: Chennai Super Kings aim to stop Kolkata Knight Riders juggernaut

IPL LIVE Score 2024, CSK vs KKR, Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Defending champions Chennai Super Kings take on Kolkata Knight Riders in their upcoming IPL 2024 match, in Chennai on Monday. KKR are currently unbeaten this campaign and are second in the points table with six points in three fixtures. KKR have been in excellent form this season, and have performed in all departments. The Shreyas Iyer-led side also need to give plenty of credit to Sunil Narine, who has been batting as an opener. Narine's fiery knocks has been giving them excellent starts. Meanwhile, Russell has been simply sensational with both bat and ball....Read More

Ahead of the match, KKR batting coach Abhishek Nayar said, "I feel a lot of teams and franchises today want power players who can hit boundaries and sixes which is why you see a lot of that. But I feel the game still revolves around players who can accumulate runs like a Virat Kohli. But eventually this game is about playing with a higher strike rate, whether that be singles, doubles or fours, that's your formula to success and I feel it's a very individual thing."

Meanwhile, CSK are in a two-match losing streak and will look to get back to winning ways. A lof of focus will be on Shivam Dube, who has been dominant as a power-hitter, especially against spin, with a strike rate of 214. Meanwhile, Rachin Ravindra, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Daryl Mitchell will also be key.

Russell has smacked four IPL fifties against CSK in his IPL career. He is in good form and fit, so it could be bad news for CSK. They will try to use Matheesha Pathira against him. The Sri Lankan has conceded only a single against him off three balls, and has dismissed him once. Meanwhile, Ravindra Jadeja has leaked 32 runs in 25 balls against Russell.

Meanwhile, Gaikwad's form is a cause for concern. Speaking ahead of the match, CSK bowling consultant Eric Simons said, "We aren't overly concerned about Ruturaj. He's a quality cricketer. It hasn't worked out but that's the nature of high-octane cricket. You have to go out there and play with a degree of confidence. You have to go out and play with a degree of risk-taking and it'll come. He's that kind of a person, he's been really calm and focused on what he wants to do and there's not much concern in that respect."

KKR have been dominant in the powerplay this year, going at 12 an over. Narine and Phil Salt have a strike rate of 172 together. Meanwhile, CSK have won nine of the 13 matches between both sides at this venue. They will hope to use that as an advantage.