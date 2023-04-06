IPL: Mark Wood striking a blow for the fast men, third time on

Mark Wood’s Indian Premier League debut in 2018 was as much about a start as it was about a stop. Playing for Chennai Super Kings against big rivals Mumbai Indians at their Wankhede Stadium, the England fast bowler went for 49 runs in four overs (econ 12.3). Though CSK won by one wicket, it would be the only time he would play for the MS Dhoni-led side.

It took four more years before Wood came close to playing in IPL. Last year, he was the X-factor IPL debutants Lucknow Super Giants opted for, paying ₹7.5 crore at the player auctions. As luck would have it, Wood was ruled out before the season after he was injured on the West Indies tour.

A year on, and five seasons after that subdued Mumbai spell, Wood arrived with a bang in the glitzy T20 league. The 33-year-old rocked Delhi Capitals batters at LSG’s home turf. His express pace meant he threatened to take a wicket almost off every delivery, eventually finishing with 5/14. It was the best spell by an English bowler in the league – Dmitri Mascarenhas took 5/25 for Punjab against the now defunct Pune Warriors. Three bowlers share the top IPL haul of six wickets.

For all the batter-friendly format that T20 is, express pace does have a telling effect. Batters looking to hit 360-degree shots barely get to even get their initial movement right. Ask Prithvi Shaw or Sarfaraz Khan. Shaw was beaten for pace – the delivery was clocked at 147 kph -- and by the seam movement into him to be bowled. Khan, a prolific domestic scorer, was struggling when the short, rising ball did him in. An upper cut without control was caught at deep fine leg.

Even Aussie Mitch Marsh was beaten, underlining the value of an express quick even against those weaned on fast bowling. Marsh was gone first ball after Shaw, again done in by a 147kph rocket that seamed in and knocked back off-stump. Wood came back to add the scalps of Axar Patel and Chetan Sakariya.

Fast bowlers promise to spice up this IPL. In Delhi on Tuesday night, it was the turn of DC’s South Africa tearaway Anrich Nortje to show pace is the boss. Known to bowl fast and straight, attacking the stumps, Nortje was playing in his first game of the season.

Gujarat Titans openers Wriddhiman Saha and in-form Shubman Gill could neither go forward nor back as the ball, pitched just short of length, came in, brushed the pad and crashed on to the stumps. Holders Titans though recovered to ace the chase in the end.

Wood and Nortje are sure to have company in fast bowling this IPL. SA speedster Kagiso Rabada, playing for Punjab Kings, can let it rip when in the mood while Alzarri Joseph, the GT fast bowler with IPL’s best figures – 6/12 for Mumbai Indians in 2019 – as well as MI’s Jofra Archer are only just warming up.

Although the Lucknow pitch had more juice than the flat Chepauk surface on which LSG lost their second game against Chennai Super Kings, Wood was one of the highlights for his team, taking three wickets to wear the Purple Cap.

“I was a bit apprehensive when I was asked to wear the Purple Cap in the second match... I felt a bit embarrassed, but the team manager convinced me to wear it. It would be a proud moment when I wear the Purple Cap as the top bowler at the half-way stage,” Wood said on Wednesday.

Having played in 11 different domestic leagues, since making his T20Is debut in 2015, Wood has been a prominent fast bowler. In 28 T20Is, he has 45 wickets at an average of 18.46, and 73 scalps in 51 T20s.

Wood will next go up against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium here on Friday.

He spoke about his strange IPL experience.

“It was a frustrating start to me in IPL when I conceded so many runs and remained wicketless playing for CSK in the first season. In fact, it was my fault. I wasn’t ready as I was coming into the side after playing a Test series so adapting to the situation was a bit difficult. I wanted to make a good start in 2022 also, but an elbow injury forced me to quit the league. But this time I was sure of having a dream start.

Even in the opener against DC at Lucknow, Wood had to first deal with a slippery bowling crease.

“It was a bit slippery in the first match, and I was lucky to get five wickets. So far, I have bowled at 140-143 kph but would love to increase my speed and accuracy. I am trying to get a perspective of IPL matches. I could be better if I bowl fast and with accuracy,” Wood said. “After the 2018 experience, I have some unfinished business in IPL.”

However, he doesn’t see IPL as a race among the speed merchants.

“I am aware of the fast bowlers in the league. I have respect for all of them. I’m not here for any competition and my focus is to win as many as matches as I can for LSG.”

