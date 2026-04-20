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IPL: Priyansh Arya 2.0: Fearless PBKS opener rewrites the script

The 24-year-old batter from Delhi is making a statement of intent in IPL 2026, as his match-winning 93 off 37 balls versus LSG showed

Published on: Apr 20, 2026 08:54 pm IST
By Shalini Gupta
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Chandigarh: The Indian Premier League (IPL) has, over the years, built a curious reputation for its uncapped stars—bursting onto the scene with dazzling promise, only to fade into inconsistency once the spotlight sharpens. But Punjab Kings (PBKS) opener Priyansh Arya is steadily dismantling that narrative, one audacious innings at a time.

Punjab Kings opener Priyansh Arya plays a shot during his 37-ball 93 against Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL in New Chandigarh on Sunday. (PTI)

At 24, Arya is no longer just a breakout name from last season; he is becoming the heartbeat of PBKS’ batting unit. If his debut IPL campaign in 2025 was about arrival, the 2026 season is shaping into a statement of intent—of longevity, hunger, and evolution.

Since the team assembled in New Chandigarh, Arya has kept a deliberately low profile. While the buzz around him has grown—cameras trailing him, interview requests piling up—the young opener has chosen silence over stardom. Those close to the camp suggest it’s a conscious decision. Arya, they say, means business this season, driven by the unfinished pursuit of lifting the IPL trophy.

That intent translated into a breathtaking exhibition on Sunday evening against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). Walking in after an early setback with PBKS at 43 for 1, Arya took command of the innings with remarkable authority. What followed was a masterclass in controlled aggression as he hammered 93 off just 37 deliveries, striking at a staggering 251.35.

Arya’s rise is no accident. Like fellow young stars Prabhsimran Singh and Abhishek Sharma, he has honed his game under the guidance of former India great Yuvraj Singh. The influence is evident—not just in his attacking flair, but in his ability to seize big moments. Earlier this season, he dismantled a daunting 210-run chase against Chennai Super Kings with a blistering 39 off 11 balls. It was at this very venue last year that he had first announced himself, smashing a scintillating 103 off 42 against the same opposition.

He ended the 2025 season with 475 runs at a strike rate of 179.24—impressive numbers for a debutant. But what sets him apart now is consistency. Arya is no longer playing cameos; he is constructing match-defining innings with alarming regularity.

His performances have not gone unnoticed. PBKS captain Shreyas Iyer, himself a seasoned campaigner, has embraced the youngster’s fearless approach, even turning it into a light-hearted in-house competition. “We said, let’s compete in this IPL—who hits the most sixes,” Iyer revealed. “The prize is going to be my bat… but as long as they keep performing, I’m happy.”

Even opposition camps are taking note. LSG owner Dr Sanjiv Goenka made his way to greet Arya post-match—a quiet acknowledgement of the impact the young opener is having on the tournament.

In a league where reputations are often fleeting, Priyansh Arya is building something far more enduring. He is not just riding last season’s wave—he is reshaping it, anchoring it, and pushing it further.

For Punjab Kings, that could make all the difference between promise and silverware.

 
ipl punjab kings lucknow super giants priyansh arya
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and RCB vs LSG.
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and RCB vs LSG.
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