Anil Kumble reacts after Kings XI Punjab release Glenn Maxwell ahead of IPL 2021

Anil Kumble, the Kings XI Punjab coach, has reacted after the franchise announced its list of retained and released players. KXIP, who finished sixth on the IPL 2020 points table last season, released nine players, the second-most by a franchise after Royal Challengers Bangalore – including the big-hitting Glenn Maxwell.

Joining Maxwell to have their contract terminated with KXIP are Karun Nair, Hardus Viljoen, Jagadeesha Suchith, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Sheldon Cottrell, Jimmy Neesham, Krishnappa Gowtham, Tajinder Singh.

Kumble weighed in on the plans that lie ahead of KXIP, while ensuring to mention the Indian cricket team's incredible three-wicket win against Australia in Brisbane, which rewarded the team its second straight Test series win Down Under.

"After yesterday's historic Test victory in Australia, we are all excited about the result, having said that it is also that time of the year where IPL preparations kick-start for the new season 2021 IPL," Kumble said in a video posted by the KXIP's official Twitter handle.

"So today, we have retained 16 players out of the 25-member squad that we had last season. So, the plan is to fill those gaps in the coming auction so that we will be a solid team going into the 2021 IPL."

The list of players retained by KXIP are KL Rahul, Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Nicholas Pooran, Mandeep Singh, Sarfaraz Khan, Deepak Hooda, Prabhsimran Singh, Mohammed Shami, Chris Jordan, Darshan Nalkande, Ravi Bishnoi, Murugan Ashwin, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, Ishan Porel.

Heading into the auction with a purse of ₹53.2 crore, the heftiest among all eight IPL franchises, KXIP have 14 slots to fill – nine domestic and five overseas. "The plan was to keep the core team and make sure that players who are part of the last season continue into this season as well," Kumble added.

"We believe that this group along with whoever we will pick in the auction will be able to turn things around for the side. It is important for us to look to keep the squad similar and hope for a better performance in the coming season."