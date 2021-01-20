IND USA
IPL 2021 Retention Highlights: RR release Smith and name Samson as captain; MI part ways with Malinga
File photo of newly-appointed RR captain Sanju Samson(HT Archives)

IPL 2021 Retention Highlights: RR release Smith and name Samson as captain; MI part ways with Malinga

IPL 2021 Retention: Rajasthan Royals have released Steve Smith and appointed Sanju Samson as their new leader. Mumbai Indians parted ways with veteran pacer Lasith Malinga while CSK released Harbhajan Singh, Piyush Chawala and Shane Watson.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 20, 2021 07:06 PM IST

All eight franchises on Wednesday released the list of retained players for the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League. Rajasthan Royals released their captain of 2020 edition - Steve Smith and appointed Sanju Samson as their new leader. Mumbai Indians parted ways with veteran pacer Lasith Malinga while CSK released Harbhajan Singh, Piyush Chawala and Shane Watson. Check out the fresh squads of all teams.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Wed, 20 Jan 2021 07:02 PM

    Rajasthan Royals: List of retained and released players

    Retained players: Sanju Samson, Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, Jos Buttler, Riyan Parag, Shreyas Gopal, Rahul Tewatia, Mahipal Lomror, Kartik Tyagi, Andrew Tye, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anuj Rawat, David Miller, Manan Vohra, Robin Uthappa.


    Released Players: Steve Smith, Ankit Rajpoot, Oshane Thomas, Akash Singh, Varun Aaron, Tom Curran, Anirudha Joshi, Shashank Singh.

  • Wed, 20 Jan 2021 07:01 PM

    Kumar Sangakkara - RR's new team director

    Rajasthan Royals' co-owner on Wednesday confirmed that former Sri Lanka skipper Kumar Sangakkara has been roped in as their team director for IPL 2021.

  • Wed, 20 Jan 2021 06:54 PM

    Kings XI Punjab: List of retained players

    KL Rahul, Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Nicholas Pooran, Mandeep Singh, Sarfaraz Khan, Deepak Hooda, Prabhsimran Singh, Mohammed Shami, Chris Jordan, Darshan Nalkande, Ravi Bishnoi, Murugan Ashwin, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, Ishan Porel

  • Wed, 20 Jan 2021 06:52 PM

    Mumbai Indians list of released and retained players

    Released: Lasith Malinga, Mitch McClenaghan, James Pattinson, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Sherfane Rutherford, Prince Balwant Rai, Digivijay Deshmukh


    Retained: Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan (WK), Chris Lynn, Anmolpreet Singh, Saurabh Tiwary, Aditya Tare (WK), Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Anukul Roy, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Rahul Chahar, Jayant Yadav, Dhawal Kulkarni, Mohsin Khan

  • Wed, 20 Jan 2021 06:46 PM

    Sunrisers Hyderabad retained squad

    David Warner (C)

    Kane Willaimson

    Manish Pandey

    Jonny Bairstow

    Wriddhiman Saha

    Shreevats Goswami

    Priyam Garg

    Virat Singh

    Rashid Khan

    Vijay Shankar

    Mohammad Nabi

    Abhishek Sharma

    Mithcell Marsh

    Jason Holder

    Abdul Samad

    T Natarajan

    Khaleel Ahmed

    Sandeep Sharma

    Basil Thampi

    Shahbaz Nadeem

    Siddharth Kaul

    Bhuvneshwar Kumar

  • Wed, 20 Jan 2021 06:35 PM

    CSK's retained squad

    MS Dhoni

    Suresh Raina

    Faf du Plessis

    Sam Curran

    Josh Hazlewood

    DJ Bravo

    Lungi Ngidi

    Karn Sharma

    Ambati Rayudu

    Mithcell Santner

    Shardul Thakur

    Ruturaj Gaikwad

    N Jagadeesan

    Imran Tahir

    Deepak Chahar

    KM Asif

    R Sai Kishore

  • Wed, 20 Jan 2021 06:32 PM

    Kolkata Knight Riders Squad after retention

    Dinesh Karthik

    Nitish Rana

    Shubman Gill

    Rinku Singh

    Eoin Morgan

    Rahul Tripathi

    Sunil Narine

    Andre Russell

    Pat Cummins

    Varun Chakravarthy

    Lockie Ferguson

    Kuldeep Yadav

    Kamlesh Nagarkoti

    Shivam Mavi

    Prasidh Krishna

    Harry Gurney

    Sandeep Warrier

  • Wed, 20 Jan 2021 06:29 PM

    DC Squad after retention

    Shikhar Dhawan

    Prithvi Shaw

    Ajinkya Rahane

    Rishabh Pant

    Shreyas Iyer

    Axar Patel

    Amit Mishra

    Ishant Sharma

    Ravichandran Ashwin

    Lalit Yadav

    Harshal Patel

    Avesh Khan

    Pravin Dubey

    Kagiso Rabada

    Anrich Nortje

    Marcus Stoinis

    Shimron Hetmyer

    Chris Woakes

    Daniel Sams

  • Wed, 20 Jan 2021 06:26 PM

    Moeen Ali, Isuru Udana released from RCB

    Moeen Ali

    Shivam Dube

    Gurkeerat Singh Mann

    Aaron Finch

    Chris Morris

    Pawan Negi

    Parthiv Patel (retired)

    Dale Steyn (unavailable)

    Isuru Udana

    Umesh Yadav

  • Wed, 20 Jan 2021 06:24 PM

    Delhi Capitals release Carey, Lamichhane and five others

    Keemo Paul

    Alex Carey

    Sandeep Lamichhane

    Harshal Patel

    Daniel Sams

    Mohit Sharma

    Tushar Deshpande

  • Wed, 20 Jan 2021 06:19 PM

    Sunrisers Hyderabad release five players

    Billy Stanlake

    Fabian Allen

    Sanjay Yadav

    B Sandeep

    Y Prithvi Raj

  • Wed, 20 Jan 2021 06:14 PM

    Rajasthan Royals name Sanju Samson as captain

    Rajasthan Royals have made a major change to their side. They have released Australian batsman Steve Smith and named Sanju Samson as their new captain.

  • Wed, 20 Jan 2021 06:10 PM

    CSK release Harbhajan Singh, Shane Watson

    Chennai Super Kings have released Piyush Chawla, Kedar Jadhav, Murali Vijay, Harbhajan Singh, Monu Kumar Singh, and Shane Watson.

  • Wed, 20 Jan 2021 06:01 PM

    RCB's retention explained by Mike Hesson

    Royal Challenger Bangalore's Director of Cricket Operations Mike Hesson explains team's retention strategy.

  • Wed, 20 Jan 2021 05:51 PM

    KXIP release Maxwell

    So here comes the big news from the Kings XI Punjab Camp. As reported by ESPN Cricinfo, the franchise has decided to release the Australian all-rounder.

    The report further states that Sheldon Cottrell, K Gowtham, Mueeb ur Rahman, Jimmy Neesham, Hardus Viljoen and Karun Nair are among the released players.

  • Wed, 20 Jan 2021 05:48 PM

    A hint from CSK on IPL 2021 retention

  • Wed, 20 Jan 2021 05:46 PM

    Will KXIP retain Glenn Maxwell?

    It will be a tough choice to make for Kings XI Punjab whether to keep Maxwell or let him go. The all-rounder mauled the Indians in the limited-overs series Down Under in November last year. But before that, he had one his worst seasons for the franchise in IPL 2020.

    He not only failed to score a single fifty-plus score but also didn't smash a single six in the entire season.

  • Wed, 20 Jan 2021 05:42 PM

    KKR captain Eoin Morgan speaks

  • Wed, 20 Jan 2021 05:37 PM

    RCB's list of retained players

    1. Virat Kohli
    2. AB de Villiers
    3. Yuzvendra Chahal
    4. Devdutt Padikkal
    5. Washington Sundar
    6. Mohammed Siraj
    7. Navdeep Saini
    8. Adam Zampa
    9. Shahbaz Ahmed
    10. Josh Philippe
    11. Kane Richardson
    12. Pawan Deshpande
  • Wed, 20 Jan 2021 05:33 PM

    RCB retain 12 players from 2020 squad

  • Wed, 20 Jan 2021 05:29 PM

    Dale Steyn opted out of IPL 2021

    Earlier this months, veteran South African speedster Dale Steyn announced that he won't be featuring in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League. He stated that he was taking some time off, clarifying that he isn't retiring.

  • Wed, 20 Jan 2021 05:25 PM

    CSK retain Suresh Raina, reports ESPN Cricinfo

    Former Indian all-rounder Suresh Raina would be retained by Chennai Super Kings, reports ESPN Cricinfo. He has been an integral part of the franchise and their highest run-getter as well.

    Raina also made an early exit from IPL 2020 due to personal reasons. He returned home after joining the side in a bio-secure protocol in the UAE.

  • Wed, 20 Jan 2021 05:17 PM

    Harbhajan Singh's contract with CSK comes to an end

    On Wednesday morning, veteran Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh informed through a tweet that his 2-year contract with Chennai Super Kings has come to an end.

    Harbhajan opted out of the IPL 2020 citing family reasons. His last match with CSK was the IPL 2019 final against MI where the Chennai-based franchise lost to MI by one run.

  • Wed, 20 Jan 2021 05:12 PM

    Rajasthan Royals release captain Steve Smith: PTI

  • Wed, 20 Jan 2021 05:08 PM

    All you need to know about balance purse

    Let's have a look the balance left in the purses of every franchises

    Chennai Super Kings: 0.15 crore

    Kings XI Punjab: 16.5 crore

    Rajasthan Royals: 14.75 crore

    Sunrisers Hyderabad: 10.1 crore

    Delhi Capitals: 9 crore

    Kolkata Knight Riders: 8.5 crore

    Royal Challengers Bangalore: 6.4 crore

    Mumbai Indians: 1.95 crore

  • Wed, 20 Jan 2021 05:03 PM

    IPL 2021 Retention Live Updates

    Hello and welcome to the Live Blog of the IPL 2021 players retention. The 13th edition of the cash-rich tournament had ended a few months back and here we are to witness the next season shaping up. In the next few hours, all the franchises will release the list of retained players. The anticipation among the fans will be no less than that of an IPL auction. Who goes out, who remains in the team? Well, we have to wait and watch.

