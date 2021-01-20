IPL 2021 Retention Highlights: RR release Smith and name Samson as captain; MI part ways with Malinga

All eight franchises on Wednesday released the list of retained players for the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League. Rajasthan Royals released their captain of 2020 edition - Steve Smith and appointed Sanju Samson as their new leader. Mumbai Indians parted ways with veteran pacer Lasith Malinga while CSK released Harbhajan Singh, Piyush Chawala and Shane Watson. Check out the fresh squads of all teams.