IPL 2021 Retention Highlights: RR release Smith and name Samson as captain; MI part ways with Malinga
All eight franchises on Wednesday released the list of retained players for the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League. Rajasthan Royals released their captain of 2020 edition - Steve Smith and appointed Sanju Samson as their new leader. Mumbai Indians parted ways with veteran pacer Lasith Malinga while CSK released Harbhajan Singh, Piyush Chawala and Shane Watson. Check out the fresh squads of all teams.
Follow all the updates here:
Wed, 20 Jan 2021 07:02 PM
Rajasthan Royals: List of retained and released players
Retained players: Sanju Samson, Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, Jos Buttler, Riyan Parag, Shreyas Gopal, Rahul Tewatia, Mahipal Lomror, Kartik Tyagi, Andrew Tye, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anuj Rawat, David Miller, Manan Vohra, Robin Uthappa.
Released Players: Steve Smith, Ankit Rajpoot, Oshane Thomas, Akash Singh, Varun Aaron, Tom Curran, Anirudha Joshi, Shashank Singh.
Wed, 20 Jan 2021 07:01 PM
Kumar Sangakkara - RR's new team director
Rajasthan Royals' co-owner on Wednesday confirmed that former Sri Lanka skipper Kumar Sangakkara has been roped in as their team director for IPL 2021.
Wed, 20 Jan 2021 06:54 PM
Kings XI Punjab: List of retained players
KL Rahul, Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Nicholas Pooran, Mandeep Singh, Sarfaraz Khan, Deepak Hooda, Prabhsimran Singh, Mohammed Shami, Chris Jordan, Darshan Nalkande, Ravi Bishnoi, Murugan Ashwin, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, Ishan Porel
Wed, 20 Jan 2021 06:52 PM
Mumbai Indians list of released and retained players
Released: Lasith Malinga, Mitch McClenaghan, James Pattinson, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Sherfane Rutherford, Prince Balwant Rai, Digivijay Deshmukh
Retained: Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan (WK), Chris Lynn, Anmolpreet Singh, Saurabh Tiwary, Aditya Tare (WK), Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Anukul Roy, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Rahul Chahar, Jayant Yadav, Dhawal Kulkarni, Mohsin Khan
Wed, 20 Jan 2021 06:46 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad retained squad
David Warner (C)
Kane Willaimson
Manish Pandey
Jonny Bairstow
Wriddhiman Saha
Shreevats Goswami
Priyam Garg
Virat Singh
Rashid Khan
Vijay Shankar
Mohammad Nabi
Abhishek Sharma
Mithcell Marsh
Jason Holder
Abdul Samad
T Natarajan
Khaleel Ahmed
Sandeep Sharma
Basil Thampi
Shahbaz Nadeem
Siddharth Kaul
Bhuvneshwar Kumar
Wed, 20 Jan 2021 06:35 PM
CSK's retained squad
MS Dhoni
Suresh Raina
Faf du Plessis
Sam Curran
Josh Hazlewood
DJ Bravo
Lungi Ngidi
Karn Sharma
Ambati Rayudu
Mithcell Santner
Shardul Thakur
Ruturaj Gaikwad
N Jagadeesan
Imran Tahir
Deepak Chahar
KM Asif
R Sai Kishore
Wed, 20 Jan 2021 06:32 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders Squad after retention
Dinesh Karthik
Nitish Rana
Shubman Gill
Rinku Singh
Eoin Morgan
Rahul Tripathi
Sunil Narine
Andre Russell
Pat Cummins
Varun Chakravarthy
Lockie Ferguson
Kuldeep Yadav
Kamlesh Nagarkoti
Shivam Mavi
Prasidh Krishna
Harry Gurney
Sandeep Warrier
Wed, 20 Jan 2021 06:29 PM
DC Squad after retention
Shikhar Dhawan
Prithvi Shaw
Ajinkya Rahane
Rishabh Pant
Shreyas Iyer
Axar Patel
Amit Mishra
Ishant Sharma
Ravichandran Ashwin
Lalit Yadav
Harshal Patel
Avesh Khan
Pravin Dubey
Kagiso Rabada
Anrich Nortje
Marcus Stoinis
Shimron Hetmyer
Chris Woakes
Daniel Sams
Wed, 20 Jan 2021 06:26 PM
Moeen Ali, Isuru Udana released from RCB
Moeen Ali
Shivam Dube
Gurkeerat Singh Mann
Aaron Finch
Chris Morris
Pawan Negi
Parthiv Patel (retired)
Dale Steyn (unavailable)
Isuru Udana
Umesh Yadav
Wed, 20 Jan 2021 06:24 PM
Delhi Capitals release Carey, Lamichhane and five others
Keemo Paul
Alex Carey
Sandeep Lamichhane
Harshal Patel
Daniel Sams
Mohit Sharma
Tushar Deshpande
Wed, 20 Jan 2021 06:19 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad release five players
Billy Stanlake
Fabian Allen
Sanjay Yadav
B Sandeep
Y Prithvi Raj
Wed, 20 Jan 2021 06:14 PM
Rajasthan Royals name Sanju Samson as captain
Rajasthan Royals have made a major change to their side. They have released Australian batsman Steve Smith and named Sanju Samson as their new captain.
Wed, 20 Jan 2021 06:10 PM
CSK release Harbhajan Singh, Shane Watson
Chennai Super Kings have released Piyush Chawla, Kedar Jadhav, Murali Vijay, Harbhajan Singh, Monu Kumar Singh, and Shane Watson.
Wed, 20 Jan 2021 06:01 PM
RCB's retention explained by Mike Hesson
Royal Challenger Bangalore's Director of Cricket Operations Mike Hesson explains team's retention strategy.
Wed, 20 Jan 2021 05:51 PM
KXIP release Maxwell
So here comes the big news from the Kings XI Punjab Camp. As reported by ESPN Cricinfo, the franchise has decided to release the Australian all-rounder.
The report further states that Sheldon Cottrell, K Gowtham, Mueeb ur Rahman, Jimmy Neesham, Hardus Viljoen and Karun Nair are among the released players.
Wed, 20 Jan 2021 05:48 PM
A hint from CSK on IPL 2021 retention
Wed, 20 Jan 2021 05:46 PM
Will KXIP retain Glenn Maxwell?
It will be a tough choice to make for Kings XI Punjab whether to keep Maxwell or let him go. The all-rounder mauled the Indians in the limited-overs series Down Under in November last year. But before that, he had one his worst seasons for the franchise in IPL 2020.
He not only failed to score a single fifty-plus score but also didn't smash a single six in the entire season.
Wed, 20 Jan 2021 05:42 PM
KKR captain Eoin Morgan speaks
Wed, 20 Jan 2021 05:37 PM
RCB's list of retained players
- Virat Kohli
- AB de Villiers
- Yuzvendra Chahal
- Devdutt Padikkal
- Washington Sundar
- Mohammed Siraj
- Navdeep Saini
- Adam Zampa
- Shahbaz Ahmed
- Josh Philippe
- Kane Richardson
- Pawan Deshpande
Wed, 20 Jan 2021 05:33 PM
RCB retain 12 players from 2020 squad
Wed, 20 Jan 2021 05:29 PM
Dale Steyn opted out of IPL 2021
Earlier this months, veteran South African speedster Dale Steyn announced that he won't be featuring in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League. He stated that he was taking some time off, clarifying that he isn't retiring.
Wed, 20 Jan 2021 05:25 PM
CSK retain Suresh Raina, reports ESPN Cricinfo
Former Indian all-rounder Suresh Raina would be retained by Chennai Super Kings, reports ESPN Cricinfo. He has been an integral part of the franchise and their highest run-getter as well.
Raina also made an early exit from IPL 2020 due to personal reasons. He returned home after joining the side in a bio-secure protocol in the UAE.
Wed, 20 Jan 2021 05:17 PM
Harbhajan Singh's contract with CSK comes to an end
On Wednesday morning, veteran Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh informed through a tweet that his 2-year contract with Chennai Super Kings has come to an end.
Harbhajan opted out of the IPL 2020 citing family reasons. His last match with CSK was the IPL 2019 final against MI where the Chennai-based franchise lost to MI by one run.
Wed, 20 Jan 2021 05:12 PM
Rajasthan Royals release captain Steve Smith: PTI
Wed, 20 Jan 2021 05:08 PM
All you need to know about balance purse
Let's have a look the balance left in the purses of every franchises
Chennai Super Kings: ₹0.15 crore
Kings XI Punjab: ₹16.5 crore
Rajasthan Royals: ₹14.75 crore
Sunrisers Hyderabad: ₹10.1 crore
Delhi Capitals: ₹9 crore
Kolkata Knight Riders: ₹8.5 crore
Royal Challengers Bangalore: ₹6.4 crore
Mumbai Indians: ₹1.95 crore
Wed, 20 Jan 2021 05:03 PM
IPL 2021 Retention Live Updates
Hello and welcome to the Live Blog of the IPL 2021 players retention. The 13th edition of the cash-rich tournament had ended a few months back and here we are to witness the next season shaping up. In the next few hours, all the franchises will release the list of retained players. The anticipation among the fans will be no less than that of an IPL auction. Who goes out, who remains in the team? Well, we have to wait and watch.