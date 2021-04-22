Home / Cricket / IPL2021: Eoin Morgan fined 12 lakh for KKR's slow over-rate against CSK
cricket

IPL2021: Eoin Morgan fined 12 lakh for KKR's slow over-rate against CSK

This was KKR's first offence of the season under the IPL's Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences.
ANI |
PUBLISHED ON APR 22, 2021 07:29 AM IST
File picture of Eoin Morgan.(IPL/Twitter)

Kolkata Knight Riders captain Eoin Morgan has been fined 12 lakh for maintaining a slow over-rate during his side's IPL game against Chennai Super Kings which KKR lost by 18 runs here at the Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday evening.

This was KKR's first offence of the season under the IPL's Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences.

"Kolkata Knight Riders captain Eoin Morgan has been fined after his team maintained a slow over-rate during their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 match against Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on April 21," IPL said in a statement.

"As it was his team's first offence of the season under the IPL's Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Mr Morgan was fined 12 lakh," it added.

As per the IPL guidelines, the captain of the erring team is docked 12 lakh in fine on the first instance of slow over-rate. On the second instance during the season, the fine for the captain is doubled ( 24 lakh) while every other member of playing XI is fined 25 per cent of match fee or 6 lakh -- whichever is lesser.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

'He must be regretting it, you don't get such opportunities often': Gambhir

'Enough in his reactions to suggest he wasn't rattled': Dhoni on CSK batsman

'What a hell of a game of cricket': Eoin Morgan after losing thriller vs CSK

Faf du Plessis, Deepak Chahar shine in CSK's smooth win over KKR

When the offence is committed for the third time in a season, the captain has to pay a fee of 30 lakh and serve a one-match ban, while rest of the members of the playing XI are charged with a fine of 12 lakh or 50 per cent of match fee -- whichever is lesser.

In match number 15 of the ongoing IPL, CSK first posted a mammoth total of 220/3 in their allotted 20 overs and then bundled out KKR for 202, thus registering their third win of the tournament.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ipl 2021 eoin morgan
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
IPL 2021, PBKS vs CSK
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP