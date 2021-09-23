MI vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2021: Mumbai Indians fret over Rohit's fitness, Knight Riders look to continue momentum
- IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, MI vs KKR Latest Match updates: Mumbai Indians are taking on Kolkata Knight Riders in an Indian Premier League match today in Abu Dhabi. Follow MI vs KKR live score here.
IPL 2021 Live Score, Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR): Defending champions Mumbai Indians have a few questions to answer when they take on Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2021 match no. 34 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi today. MI lost their previous match against CSK while KKR coming off from a 9-wicket victory against RCB. To add more interest to this game, there are still question marks hanging over the fitness of MI captain Rohit Sharma and all-rounder Hardik Pandya. KKR, on the other hand, have shown that they are ready to come out with a new approach.
Thu, 23 Sep 2021 05:57 PM
What happened in the last MI vs KKR encounter
Andre Russell registered his maiden five-wicket haul in the IPL when these two sides last met in the IPL in Chennai. But KKR fail to chase down the 153-run target as MI leg-spinner Rahul Chahar ran through the Knight top-order. Who will have the last laugh today?
Thu, 23 Sep 2021 05:54 PM
MI vs KKR: Head-to-head record
Mumbai Indians have the best record against Kolkata Knight Riders. In fact, MI's win percentage of 78.57 is the best by any team against an opponent in the IPL. In the 28 matches that MI and KKR have played, the Mumbai Indians have emerged victorious on a staggering 22 times. KKR have only managed to beat MI six times. The last time Kolkata Knight Riders beat Mumbai was back in 2019. Will that change today?
Thu, 23 Sep 2021 05:45 PM
Will Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya play today?
That's the question every Mumbai Indians fan must be thinking now. Both Rohit and Hardik are crucial to MI's success. While head coach Mahela Jayawardene did suggest that both players were not included in MI's previous match against CSK as precautionary measures, pacer Trent Boult's comment about Rohit and Hardik's fitness ahead of the KKR encounter did not exude confidence.
Thu, 23 Sep 2021 05:41 PM
IPL 2021, MI vs KKR Live Score
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2021 match in Abu Dhabi. It's always exciting to see these two popular sides go head-to-head and with play-off qualification nearing, the stakes are also high.