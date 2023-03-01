Irani Cup: Rest of India’s Jaiswal, Easwaran plunder runs versus Madhya Pradesh

The driving distance from Indore to Gwalior is roughly 500 km. Driving was the last thing on the mind of India and Australia batters, who held on to every run as a prize possession on Day 1 of the third Test in Indore while it was a run feast on the opening day of the Irani Cup in the other Madhya Pradesh town.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Rest of India’s Yashasvi Jaiswal cashed in on the batting conditions against the 2021-22 Ranji Trophy champions Madhya Pradesh in the belatedly played fixture.

He motored to 213 off just 259 balls and piled up a 371-run record second wicket partnership with Abhimanyu Easwaran, the Bengal batter extending a productive season by scoring 154 (240 b, 17x4, 2x6). The pair together had helped RoI reach 381/3 in 87 overs at a sensational run rate of 4.37, at stumps.

He became the youngest batter to score a double century in Irani Cup. Mumbai stalwart Pravin Amre had the distinction, having scored a double century aged 22 in 1990.

The left-handed Jaiswal, 21, a bright top order prospect from Mumbai, struck 30 fours and 3 sixes and stepped it up in the final session of play. The tired youngster eventually fell to fast bowler Avesh Khan, who bowled him after coming on to bowl with the second new ball. While spinners ruled the day in Indore, MP tweakers Saransh Jain and Kumar Kartikeya, who bowled 44 overs between them, went wicketless and for over four runs per over.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Jaiswal hit his third first-class double hundred while Easwaran notched up his fourth 150-plus knock of the season. Madhya Pradesh though didn’t help their cause as the Mumbai batter was dropped on 156 and 181 at slip while racing to his second hundred off just 73 balls. The two batters were dismissed off successive balls. After Jaiswal fell, Easwaran was run out going for a single.

The innings will boost Jaiswal, who is regarded highly despite a subdued run in Mumbai’s underwhelming Ranji season.

Brief scores: Rest of India 381/3 in 87 overs (A Easwaran 154, Y Jaiswal 213, A Khan 2/51) vs Madhya Pradesh.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON