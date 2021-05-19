Home / Cricket / Ireland all-rounder Curtis Campher to undergo surgery on injured ankle
Ireland all-rounder Curtis Campher to undergo surgery on injured ankle

Campher left the field after bowling three overs for the Ireland Wolves in the first match of the recent series against Netherlands A on May 11.
Dublin
MAY 19, 2021
Ireland all-rounder Curtis Campher(Twitter)

Cricket Ireland has confirmed that Irish international Curtis Campher will undergo surgery following a medical assessment of his injured ankle. Campher left the field after bowling three overs for the Ireland Wolves in the first match of the recent series against Netherlands A on May 11.

Mark Rausa, Head of Sport Science, Physiotherapy and Medical Services for Cricket Ireland, said: "Curtis will have surgery for an ankle impingement issue that he has been managing for a prolonged period of time. During last week's Wolves game at Oak Hill, his ankle concern had progressed to the point where he could no longer continue bowling."

"He immediately had the ankle scanned and saw a specialist today for assessment, where it was agreed the best course of action was surgery to hopefully resolve the issue long-term. Curtis will then begin his rehab immediately after in preparation for the summer home international series," he added.

Earlier, Cricket Ireland had temporarily suspended elite men's training sessions in April after a player returned a positive test for COVID-19.

"As soon as we were notified of the test result, we called an immediate halt to elite men's training across Ireland. The player in question will be re-tested to ensure this is not a false positive," Richard Holdsworth, High-Performance Director for Cricket Ireland, had said.

"We want to ensure the risk of COVID-19 is minimised in line with our return-to-training protocols, and have always said that the health and safety of our players and coaches must come first," he had added.

Cricket Ireland had also informed that the unnamed player was using the training facilities and was in close contact with the other cricketers.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
ireland cricket team
