Ireland batsman Neil Rock tests positive for Covid-19 ahead of South Africa series

Ireland wicketkeeper-batsman Neil Rock has returned with a positive Covid-19 test ahead of the South Africa series, which begins from Sunday in Dublin. He has been isolated from the squad as he awaits a follow-up test. Stephen Doheny has been called up as a replacement for Rock, Cricket Ireland confirmed on Saturday.

South Africa and Ireland are slated to lock horns in three ODIs and as many T20Is. The first ODI will commence on July 11 in Village, Dublin.

“Team management was informed of the positive result today, and Rock has been isolated from the squad as he awaits a follow-up test at the team hotel. Doheny, meanwhile, will undergo a COVID test this afternoon and - given a negative outcome - will join the squad tomorrow,” Cricket Ireland said in a statement.

“Due to our biosecurity measures and contact tracing, we are satisfied that we do not have any genuine close contact cases and this should therefore have minimal impact on the squad,” said Mark Rausa, Head of Sport Science, Physiotherapy and Medical Services for Cricket Ireland.

“However, out of an abundance of caution due to the proximity of the series start, we will test one player and one staff member who had confirmed they spent a short amount of time with Neil with correct Covid safe precautions in place. We expect them to test negative and re-join the squad tomorrow,” he added.

The second and third ODI between the two sides will be played on Tuesday and Friday respectively. The T20I series will start on July 20.

(With Agency Inputs)

