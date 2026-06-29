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Ireland coach steps down a day after historic series win over India

 Heinrich Malan steps down as the Ireland head coach a day after a historic series win over India. 

Updated on: Jun 29, 2026 03:40 pm IST
Written by Vishesh Roy
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Heinrich Malan, the coach of the Ireland men's team, on Monday announced that he would be stepping down from the head coach role after spending more than four years at the helm. His announcement comes a day after Ireland's historic 2-0 win in the two-match T20I series against India. Malan, 45, was appointed as the head coach in 2022, and his tenure saw him oversee a successful period for Ireland Men, including three consecutive T20 World Cup qualifications, Ireland’s first three Test match victories, and the continued development of a wider pool of international-standard players.

Heinrich Malan steps down as the Ireland head coach(Cricket Ireland)

Malan’s current contract was to extend into early 2027; however, he believed the timing was right in the cycle to step back following the just-concluded successful T20 series versus India.

It will allow a new head coach to use the ODI series against Afghanistan in August as an important part of preparations for the all-important 50-over World Cup Qualifiers early in 2027.

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“It has been an absolute privilege to work with these players, staff and the wider Irish cricket community. My family and I have had a wonderful experience living here, and we will look back on our time involved in Irish cricket with great affection," he said in an official release.

“I have very much enjoyed working with Heinrich over the last two years and thank him for his outstanding contribution during that time. He joined us at a challenging period and has played a key role in progressing the Ireland Men’s set-up — from World Cup qualifications to historic Test wins, and in developing the depth of our playing group," Graeme West, Director of High Performance, said.

“Over recent months, we have been discussing the upcoming World Cup Qualifier cycle and what would best support the squad’s preparation. In those conversations, Heinrich expressed a desire to step back at this point, which aligned with our focus on ensuring continuity heading into that campaign," he added.

 
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