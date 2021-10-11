Ireland teenager Amy Hunter youngest batter to hit ODI ton, eclipses Mithali Raj

Ireland’s Amy Hunter celebrated her 16th birthday on Monday by scoring a sparkling unbeaten 121 off 127 balls in the fourth women’s ODI against Zimbabwe at the Harare Sports Club. The Belfast schoolgirl became the youngest batter, male or female, to score an ODI century.

Hunter replaced India’s Mithali Raj—she was 205 days older when she scored 114* against Ireland on ODI debut 22 years ago—in the record books. The record for male batters is held by Pakistan’s Shahid Afridi, who was 16 years and 217 days when he scored 102 against Sri Lanka in 1996.

Hunter’s century, which included eight fours, powered Ireland to 312/3 in 50 overs. The elated teenager said: “I was very excited to go out there and reach the 50. I was pumped up with captain Laura Delany in the middle. I was nervous on the way to the half-century. I just wanted to sit and realise my 50. I did not know whether to keep wearing my helmet or take it out when I reached the 100. Runs came quick and easy after scoring 50. The team and the captain have always backed my skills. It was great to score on my birthday.”

Hunter was playing only in her fourth ODI, having made her debut in the ongoing series. In October 2020, she was named in the Ireland squad to play Scotland at the La Manga Club during their tour of Spain. The matches though were called off due to the Covid pandemic. She made her WT20I debut on May 24, against Scotland, and last month was picked for this series, the first WODI matches to be played by Zimbabwe.

Batting at No. 3, Hunter shared in a 104-run partnership with opener Gaby Lewis and 143 with Laura Delany. It was the first century for Ireland in two decades, Karen Young having scored the last (120) in 2000.

Hunter started her cricket career at Belfast’s Instonians Cricket Club and impressed in the domestic circuit last season, helping the Typhoons team win the inaugural Women’s Super Series title. She is mentored under former Ireland and England player, Ed Joyce, who is the senior women’s coach of Ireland.

