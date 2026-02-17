Ireland vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup LIVE Score: Super 8s within ZIM's reach, Australia sweat on outcome

That result was crafted through discipline, sharp strategy and composure in key moments rather than fortune. It has fuelled belief within a side long tagged as underdogs on the global stage. Following years of fluctuation, Zimbabwean cricket appears to be regaining purpose and balance. A convincing display against Ireland would not only confirm qualification but further cement their status as a team capable of troubling the game’s established giants.

Reaching the Super Eight would represent a landmark achievement for Zimbabwe, which have never advanced beyond the initial stage in their previous seven attempts. This time, however, the path has opened up. Australia’s defeat to Sri Lanka has tilted the equation in Zimbabwe’s favour — a victory in their final group fixture would be enough to secure qualification and eliminate Mitchell Marsh’s side from contention.

Zimbabwe have already built a reputation as the tournament’s disruptors. Their statement win over Australia showcased both authority and composure: posting an imposing 169 for 2 before restricting the opposition to 146 to seal a memorable 23-run triumph. Another clinical display would not only confirm progression but also reinforce their status as the underdogs.

Ireland, meanwhile, flexed their batting muscle against Oman, piling up a staggering 235 for five — the highest total of this T20 World Cup — on their way to a commanding 96-run victory. That dominant display will give them confidence heading into this clash, and they will aim to replicate a similar all-round performance to pile pressure on Zimbabwe and complicate their qualification hopes.

Ireland Squad: Tim Tector, Ross Adair, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker(w/c), Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Matthew Humphreys, Joshua Little, Craig Young, Benjamin White, Benjamin Calitz, Sam Topping

Zimbabwe Squad: Brian Bennett, Tadiwanashe Marumani(w), Ryan Burl, Sikandar Raza(c), Dion Myers, Tony Munyonga, Tashinga Musekiwa, Brad Evans, Wellington Masakadza, Graeme Cremer, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Ben Curran, Clive Madande, Tinotenda Maposa