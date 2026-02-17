Ireland vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup LIVE Score: Super 8s within ZIM's reach, Australia sweat on outcome
Ireland vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup LIVE Score: Zimbabwe stand on the brink of a Super 8s berth, while Australia can only watch and hope Ireland halt their surge to keep their own campaign alive.
Ireland vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup LIVE Score: Zimbabwe have a prime chance to seal a Super 8s berth when they face Ireland on Tuesday, with the added prospect of knocking Australia out of the tournament. Back-to-back wins have reshaped their campaign, highlighted by a stunning triumph over Australia that reverberated across the cricketing world....Read More
That result was crafted through discipline, sharp strategy and composure in key moments rather than fortune. It has fuelled belief within a side long tagged as underdogs on the global stage. Following years of fluctuation, Zimbabwean cricket appears to be regaining purpose and balance. A convincing display against Ireland would not only confirm qualification but further cement their status as a team capable of troubling the game’s established giants.
Reaching the Super Eight would represent a landmark achievement for Zimbabwe, which have never advanced beyond the initial stage in their previous seven attempts. This time, however, the path has opened up. Australia’s defeat to Sri Lanka has tilted the equation in Zimbabwe’s favour — a victory in their final group fixture would be enough to secure qualification and eliminate Mitchell Marsh’s side from contention.
Zimbabwe have already built a reputation as the tournament’s disruptors. Their statement win over Australia showcased both authority and composure: posting an imposing 169 for 2 before restricting the opposition to 146 to seal a memorable 23-run triumph. Another clinical display would not only confirm progression but also reinforce their status as the underdogs.
Ireland, meanwhile, flexed their batting muscle against Oman, piling up a staggering 235 for five — the highest total of this T20 World Cup — on their way to a commanding 96-run victory. That dominant display will give them confidence heading into this clash, and they will aim to replicate a similar all-round performance to pile pressure on Zimbabwe and complicate their qualification hopes.
Ireland Squad: Tim Tector, Ross Adair, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker(w/c), Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Matthew Humphreys, Joshua Little, Craig Young, Benjamin White, Benjamin Calitz, Sam Topping
Zimbabwe Squad: Brian Bennett, Tadiwanashe Marumani(w), Ryan Burl, Sikandar Raza(c), Dion Myers, Tony Munyonga, Tashinga Musekiwa, Brad Evans, Wellington Masakadza, Graeme Cremer, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Ben Curran, Clive Madande, Tinotenda Maposa
Ireland vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup LIVE Score: Ireland Probable XI!
Ireland vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup LIVE Score: Ireland Probable XI - Ross Adair, Tim Tector, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (c & wk), Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Matthew Humphreys, Joshua Little.
Ireland vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup LIVE Score: ZIM look to script history!
Ireland vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup LIVE Score: A place in the Super Eight would mark a breakthrough moment for Zimbabwe, who have fallen short at this stage in each of their previous seven attempts. This time, though, they have looked assured and well-prepared, delivering disciplined performances throughout the tournament and showing the composure of a side determined to rewrite its history.
Ireland vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup LIVE Score: AUS on brink on elimination, ZIM need just one win!
Australia’s tournament has taken a sharp downward turn. A surprise 23-run defeat to 11th-ranked Zimbabwe was followed by a comprehensive eight-wicket loss to co-hosts Sri Lanka in Kandy on Monday, leaving them teetering on the edge of elimination. With two damaging setbacks in a row, their chances now depend on other results, a Zimbabwe win over Ireland would shut the door on their Super 8s hopes.
