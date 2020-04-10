Irfan Pathan asks people to pray at home amid lockdown - WATCH

cricket

Updated: Apr 10, 2020 13:13 IST

Former India all-rounder and cricket commentator Irfan Pathan on Friday took to Twitter to spread the message of social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic. The number of positive cases for Covid-19 have risezn sharply in India and that is a cause of concern for everyone.

Pathan posted a video message for his fans in which he asked them to not go out to pray in these times of lockdown. He asked people to turn their houses into a place of worship and pray there. “Last week video but guys please be home. Pray at home #lockdown #friday #StayHome,” he wrote on Twitter.

Irfan Pathan announced his retirement from all forms of the game last year. He was part of the Indian team that won the inaugural edition of the ICC WT20. He picked up 100 wickets in 29 Tests for India, which included a hat-trick against Pakistan. He also played 120 ODIs for India, picking up 173 wickets during his career.