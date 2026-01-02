Irfan Pathan fires strong verdict on Shubman Gill–Virat Kohli comparisons: ‘He is fully capable of it’

Shubman Gill’s standing in Indian cricket has taken a major leap over the past year, marked by his elevation to the captaincy in both Tests and ODIs in 2025. The decision reflected the selectors’ growing trust in his temperament, leadership qualities and long-term vision for the team. More than just a prolific top-order batter, Gill is now seen as a figure around whom the next phase of Indian cricket will be built. With Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma stepping away from Test cricket, Gill has been positioned as the face of the transition, expected to shoulder added responsibility on and off the field. Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill are expected to return for ODIs against New Zealand.(REUTERS)

His rise signals a clear shift in leadership, as India looks to blend youth with continuity while preparing for future challenges across formats. Gill’s rise has also drawn frequent comparisons with former India captain Kohli, who remained the biggest crowd-puller in world cricket for over a decade. While Gill is still some distance away from matching that stature and influence, his batting temperament, intensity and approach at the crease often invite parallels with Kohli.

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan weighed in on the constant comparisons surrounding Shubman, expressing confidence in the youngster’s ability to handle the spotlight. The former India all-rounder stressed that such parallels come with talent and responsibility, backing Gill to evolve further as expectations and challenges increase.

“He (Gill) has a lot of talent. There will always be comparisons. Virat was compared with Sachin and now Gill is being compared to Virat, who has scored those 25000-30000 runs. I think he is fully capable of it. He has a fine range of shots. The more responsibility and challenges he gets, he will grow as a cricketer. I have seen that he is always ready for cricket,” said Pathan on Star Sports.

Shubman Gill set to lead India in New Zealand ODIs

Shubman is expected to return to India colours for the ODI series against New Zealand, where he is set to feature alongside Virat Kohli. After missing out on selection for the T20 World Cup, the upcoming ODIs carry added significance for Gill, offering him a vital chance to reaffirm his value in the 50-over format and strengthen his position in the national setup.