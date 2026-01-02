Sai Sudharsan suffers a big blow, likely out for six weeks due to rib fracture; expected to return in IPL 2026

Tamil Nadu’s batting star Sai Sudharsan has suffered a rib fracture during the Vijay Hazare Trophy clash against Madhya Pradesh and is expected to be sidelined for over a month. Sudharsan, who has featured in India’s recent Test squads, avoids disrupting the Men in Blue’s white-ball plans, offering some relief ahead of the ODIs and T20Is against New Zealand later this year. The left-handed batter fractured the anterior cortex of his seventh right rib while completing a diving run in Ahmedabad during Tamil Nadu’s match. Known for his fearless strokeplay and agility on the field, Sudharsan’s injury comes as a blow to his domestic side, which will now have to adjust without their key middle-order batter as they continue their Vijay Hazare Trophy campaign. Sai Sudharsan sustains rib fracture during VHT match.(PTI)

The 24-year-old is unlikely to be fit for Tamil Nadu's remaining VHT games, but a more realistic possibility remains that he will be available for the Gujarat Titans in the IPL.

According to news agency PTI, Sudharsan reported to the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru on December 29, and a scan report mentioned "a slender, undisplaced fracture of the anterior cortex of the right seventh rib."

The rib fracture occurred in the same spot where he had been struck during a net session earlier in the tournament.

According to a COE report, "Sai is undertaking lower-body strength and conditioning work with appropriate protection to the injured rib to facilitate healing, and he has responded well to the program.

"Upper-body training will be introduced once acute symptoms settle over the next 7-10 days, following which he will be gradually progressed into a structured upper-body strength and conditioning program," the report stated.

It is understood that an injury like this normally takes six to eight weeks to heal.

Sai Sudharsan yet to shine in Tests

Sudharsan has struggled in Test cricket, failing to make a significant impact in nine of his 11 innings. Across six matches, he has managed only 302 runs, including two half-centuries, and faces growing pressure to hold on to his spot in the side. In limited-overs cricket, he has featured in three ODIs, scoring a pair of fifties, but since his debut series in December 2023, he has been out of India’s ODI setup.