Yograj Singh tears into Shubman Gill's T20 World Cup snub, Kapil Dev example thrown at selectors: 'What is the reason?'

Shubman Gill’s omission from the T20 World Cup squad remains a major talking point. The decision raised eyebrows, especially after he served as India’s vice-captain in the recent T20I series against South Africa. While the snub may appear justified when viewed through the lens of team balance and plans, dropping him at the last minute after backing him in a leadership role over the past few months reflects poorly on the planning and messaging from the selectors. Shubman Gill has been left out of the T20 World Cup squad.(AP)

Meanwhile, Shubman made his way back into India’s T20I setup earlier this year during the Asia Cup and was promptly handed the vice-captaincy again. However, he failed to nail down a permanent spot at the top of the order, scoring 291 runs from 15 matches at a strike rate of 137.26, without registering a single half-century.

Former India cricketer Yograj Singh questioned the selectors’ decision to leave Shubman out, expressing surprise over the call and arguing that a few low scores should not outweigh a player’s stature, role, and long-term value to the national side.

“Shubman Gill is a vice-captain. What is the reason behind dropping him? Just because he failed in 4-5 innings? Indian cricketers have had so many players who have barely managed to perform in 10 matches out of 100 opportunities,” Yograj told Ravi Bisht on a YouTube show.

Continuing his criticism of the selection call, Yograj Singh cited Abhishek Sharma as an example, questioning whether young players would also be dropped after a few failures and warning against inconsistent, knee-jerk decisions by the selectors.

“They still played; you already know the reason why. Young Abhishek Sharma arrived a couple of years ago. If he fails four innings will you drop him as well?” he added.

“Kapil Dev continued to play despite failing”

Meanwhile, Yograj, who has previously spoken about his strained equation with Kapil Dev, recalled how Bishan Singh Bedi backed the legendary all-rounder during his captaincy stint on the England tour, despite Kapil struggling with both bat and ball, valuing his overall importance to the team.

“Let me give you an example of the ‘great’ Kapil Dev. When we toured Pakistan with Bishan Singh Bedi as captain, Kapil Dev continued to play matches despite failing with bat and ball. But Bishan Singh Bedi still took him on the subsequent tour of England," he added.