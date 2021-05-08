'Virat Kohli the captain will be happier than Virat Kohli the batsman': Irfan Pathan on RCB's performance in IPL 2021

Royal Challengers Bangalore was having a fantastic season this year in the Indian Premier League. The Virat Kohli-led side had won five out of their first seven games and were placed at the no. 3rd position in the IPL 2021 points table. But the tournament was suspened earlier this week after several players were tested positive of the Covid-19 virus.

Despite RCB's solid showing, skipper Virat Kohli was still far from his best. While he had scored 198 runs in 7 games at an average of 33 and a strike rate of 121.47, fans expected from Kohli who is still regarded as one of the bests in the world.

"If you talk about this season, Virat Kohli the captain will be happier than Virat Kohli the batsman," former India pacer Irfan Pathan said on Star Sports.

"If you talk about this season, Virat Kohli the captain will be happier than Virat Kohli the batsman," former India pacer Irfan Pathan said on Star Sports.

"The way the entire team has responded, the way the combination of Virat Kohli and Mike Hesson has worked, and the hard work they put in for the auction," Pathan added.

"They had gone after Maxwell. Before the auction, in the trading also they put in a lot of effort. We have spoken about Harshal Patel but they got Daniel Sams also, which means they thought if they had got the opportunity to play in Bangalore, the left-arm pacer Daniel Sams will be useful although he did not come of use. Harshal Patel did all the work," Pathan further said.

"Where the tournament has stopped, the RCB fans will be a little disappointed because AB de Villiers was in good form, Maxwell was in good form, the team was doing very well, the bowling was very good," Pathan said.

"It was about to be 'Ee Sala Cup Namde' for them, at least from the fan's perspective, so it is expected that they will be a little disappointed but it has been a good year for them till now," he signed off.

