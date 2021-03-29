Irfan Pathan tests positive for Covid-19 after Sachin Tendulkar, Yusuf Pathan & Badrinath

Former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan has tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday. He announced the news in a tweet and said that he hasn’t experienced any symptoms. The 36-year-old added that he is self-isolating at his home.

“I have tested positive for COVID-19 with no symptoms and have isolated myself and quarantined at home. I would request those who came in contact with me in the recent past to please get themselves tested,” Pathan tweeted.

“Urging all to wear masks and maintain social distancing. Wishing you all good health,” he added.

Irfan has tested positive just a day after former Indian cricketer S Badrinath tested positive for the virus. Earlier, India batting legend Sachin Tendulkar and former batsman Yusuf Pathan had both tested positive for the virus. Both the players had also announced the news on Twitter on Saturday.

Tendulkar, Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan and S Badrinath shared the dressing room for India Legends in the recently-concluded Road Safety World Series. The tournament was played in Raipur and it went ahead with fans at the stadium.

Irfan had represented India in 29 Tests, 120 ODIs, and 24 T20 International in which he scalped 100, 123 and 28 wickets respectively. In the Road Safety World Series, he scalped 7 wickets in as many matches, at an average of 27.86.

