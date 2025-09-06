Irrespective of Rohit Sharma playing, Shubman Gill is India's ODI captain; Virat Kohli has to play domestic: Cullinan

Having retired from T20Is and Tests, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have firmly set their eyes on the 2027 ODI World Cup, and the two experienced campaigners will look to go out on an ultimate high. However, the road is slightly tricky for the stalwarts as there are not many ODIs scheduled before the premier ICC tournament in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia. Kohli and Rohit will just get nine matches to play till January 2026, and their next international assignment will come in July when India travel to England for three ODIs. India's Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli(AFP)

Recently, reports claimed that Rohit and Virat Kohli might play their last ODI series against Australia in October this year, and the management might look past them for the 50-over format. It was also reported that Rohit and Kohli might be asked to play the Vijay Hazare Trophy if they harbour dreams of prolonging their careers and playing the World Cup.

There is no official confirmation on the same, but it would be interesting to see how the two greats go about their careers. Both Rohit and Virat have begun training for the upcoming assignment Down Under. Virat is currently training in London, while Rohit is doing the hard yards in Mumbai.

Both legends have also undergone pre-season fitness Tests. Rohit's Yo-Yo test was done at the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru, while Virat's tests were reportedly conducted in London.

While speaking to Hindustan Times, former South Africa batter Daryll Cullinan did not paint a pretty picture, highlighting the need for the great cricketers to play competitive cricket constantly to stay fit mentally and physically for the ODI format.

"Well, I think from an ability and experience point of view, they could play, I don't think there's any doubt in that, but they'd have to be on the ground of international cricket. If I were the coach or convener of selectors, because no matter how good you are, thinking that you can just play a few games or select a few games, not put in the hours and then step in and think you're going to perform, no, that doesn't work that way," he said.

'Rohit and Kohli need to play a serious amount of cricket': Cullinan

The Vijay Hazare Trophy is scheduled for December-January, and it remains to be seen whether Rohit and Virat play this tournament before the three-match ODI series against the Kiwis. If Rohit and Virat are serious about wanting to play as much cricket as possible, then they could also play the 'India A' series. There is already a school of thought, saying the two experienced campaigners should feature in the India A versus Australia A ODI series in Kanpur this year.

Cullinan fully echoes this sentiment, saying the duo needs to play a serious amount of cricket to be in the right frame of mind for the future.

"So it's a bit of a catch-22, I'm not saying they need to be on the circuit all the time, but they need to have played a serious amount of cricket, especially going into the World Cup, so they're in the right physical, mental frame of mind, the grind of international cricket, being fit, then I would say yes, but anything less than that I'd say no, India move on, because that certainly doesn't work, and that's in my view," said Cullinan.

"They need to be playing quality cricket for the next two years! Far more cricket than less cricket," he added.

The former South Africa batter rounded off the conversation by saying that the time has come for head coach Gautam Gambhir and chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar to give Shubman Gill the ODI captaincy, as Rohit can continue playing as an opening batter going forward.

"Yes, Gill for captaincy, irrespective of whether Rohit is playing," said Cullinan.