'Is he plain dumb? Grade A stupid opinion': Twitter trolls Kaif for 'Suddenly, all looks fine' comment on Team India

Former batter Mohammad Kaif has drawn the ire of fans after a tweet put out by him on the Indian cricket team did not sit well with users on Twitter. After India comprehensively defeated Sri Lanka by 238 runs in Bengaluru to win the series and secured a 2-0 clean sweep, Kaif tweeted that under new captain Rohit Sharma and head coach Rahul Dravid, a dominant Indian team is beginning to form. (Also Read: 'I have nightmares about it now and again': Viv Richards recalls fastest ball ever faced from legendary Pakistan quick)

"KL, Rohit, Vihari, Kohli, Iyer, Pant, Jadeja, Ash, Bumrah, Shami and many No.11 options... Suddenly, it all looks fine. Under Rohit and Dravid, a world beating Test unit is taking shape." Kaif had tweeted.

However, fans took exception to it, arguing that the team that is currently playing was developed by former captain Virat Kohli and coach Ravi Shastri and believing that Kaif is simply trying to butter the 'Mumbai lobby'. Here are some of the tweets expressing the fan’s displeasure.

With the win, India jumped a place in the World Test Championship to be currently placed fourth in the points-table behind Australia, Pakistan and South Africa. Kaif, who was part of Delhi Capitals' coaching staff, was the hero of India's triumph in the 2002 Natwest Trophy final where he unbeaten 87 helped India beat England by two wickets at Lord's.