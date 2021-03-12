IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cricket / Is it fair to have uniform fitness benchmarks for unconventional Team India finds?
Varun Chakravarthy failed fitness test ahead of T20I series against England.(ANI)
Varun Chakravarthy failed fitness test ahead of T20I series against England.(ANI)
cricket

Is it fair to have uniform fitness benchmarks for unconventional Team India finds?

  • Two seasons in a row Varun Chakravarthy has failed to pass his fitness test. Will there be another India call up for the IPL sensation?
READ FULL STORY
By Rasesh Mandani, Mumbai
UPDATED ON MAR 12, 2021 11:45 AM IST

Two series in a row, "mystery" spinner Varun Chakravarthy, 29, has been selected to play for India. Two seasons in a row he has failed to pass his fitness test. Will there be another India call up for the IPL sensation?

Like Chakravarthy, leg-spinner Rahul Tewatia, 27, too was picked for the England T20 series based on his showing in the last IPL. He is currently with the squad but remains unavailable for selection, until he can clear the yo-yo test or the 2km time trial (8.30 minutes), the team's fitness benchmarks.

If there was any doubt fitness was non-negotiable for Virat Kohli, the captain reiterated on Thursday that he “expects players to abide by what’s required to be able to play for team India.”

But with the IPL throwing up hidden gems like Chakravarthy, Tewatia and T Natarajan, players with unconventional routes to top-level cricket, is it fair to subject them to the same standards of fitness as those who have come through the full grind of age group or state level cricket?

“Yes,” said Ramji Srinivasan, former strength and conditioning coach of the Indian team. “The game has become very physical, and one has to be an intelligent and adaptable athlete to survive the onslaught.”

No, said another fitness professional from an IPL franchise who did not want to be named. He called the tests "unfair".

“Because it’s not about the tests alone," he said. "It’s also whether they have the knowledge of how to train for it, what to eat, how to hydrate for it. It’s equally important when the test is conducted; whether it’s pre-season, end or middle of the season.”

Six months back, Chakravarthy, Tewatia or Natarajan may not have imagined they would stand a chance to earn a India cap. Chakravarthy had given up cricket and started work as an architect, before being lured back in the sport in 2015; he made his domestic debut as late as in 2018, at 27, played a single match in the 2019 IPL where he was thrashed and duly dropped. In the last season, he picked up 17 wickets in 13 matches, in one of which he bamboozled MS Dhoni. Tewatia too had been fighting for places in the Haryana state team, until his breakthrough IPL 2020 where he shone as an all-rounder – 10 wickets and 255 runs.

Speaking to officials within the BCCI, there was less sympathy for Chakravarthy who wasn’t playing any domestic cricket and had time to meet the fitness standards. In Tewatia’s case, he had to overcome mental and physical fatigue, coming from a spate of domestic matches, when asked to achieve the new targets. Chakravarthy had been working on improving his “throwing” at the NCA which kept him away from playing against Australia. He did make significant progress on that front but remained far from meeting the fitness markers. “Sometimes it’s simply not within your physiological ability to meet the benchmarks, if you haven’t been following the same fitness regimen,” said another fitness personnel from an IPL franchise.

The selectors have now been advised to pick a targeted group of players in the future beforehand, who can undergo fitness tests before being available for selection. They did it the last IPL when the franchises were asked to make a select group of players go through the 2-km time trial. “No franchise was going to agree to exhaust their players and face injury risk, when they are playing a high intensity tournament in a bubble,” said the franchise professional.

Srinivasan sees merit in the 2km run as a fitness benchmark for cricket and finds the current parameters reasonable. “In future, factoring in skill sets, as well as age, may be a good template to follow. Those who are hitting 30’s cannot run as fast as those in early 20’s,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
india vs england
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
Ahmedabad: Indian skipper Virat Kohli and teammates after being defeated in the first T20 cricket match between India and England, at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Friday, March 12, 2021. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)(PTI03_12_2021_000222A)(PTI)
Ahmedabad: Indian skipper Virat Kohli and teammates after being defeated in the first T20 cricket match between India and England, at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Friday, March 12, 2021. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)(PTI03_12_2021_000222A)(PTI)
cricket

'We weren't aware enough on that pitch': Kohli after India's 8-wicket loss

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 10:56 PM IST
Virat Kohli said the batsmen will have to accept the faults and come back stronger in the next match of the series after England beat India by 8 wickets in the first T20I in Ahmedabad.
READ FULL STORY
Close
England squad celebrates a dismissal during the first T20 match between India and England at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday.(ANI Photo/ICC Twitter)
England squad celebrates a dismissal during the first T20 match between India and England at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday.(ANI Photo/ICC Twitter)
cricket

India caught cold in opening tie as England win by 8 wickets

By Abhishek Paul
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 10:34 PM IST
Chasing a paltry 125 for victory England rode a good start from openers Jason Roy and Jos Buttler to reach home in the 16th over.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indian captain Virat Kohli (L) shaking hands with his English counterpart Eoin Morgan (R) after England win the first T20I by 8 wickets(BCCI)
Indian captain Virat Kohli (L) shaking hands with his English counterpart Eoin Morgan (R) after England win the first T20I by 8 wickets(BCCI)
cricket

India vs England, 1st T20I: Action through images

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 10:29 PM IST
England defeated India by eight wickets in the first T20 International of the five-match series, here on Friday. Invited to bat, India posted 124 for seven, rescued by Shreyas Iyer's 48-ball 67-run knock. Jason Roy then smashed 49 off 32 balls as England overhauled the target in 15.3 overs.
READ FULL STORY
Close
KL Rahul's amazing fielding effort against England in Ahmedabad
KL Rahul's amazing fielding effort against England in Ahmedabad
cricket

'Magnificent', 'insane': KL Rahul's amazing fielding leaves commentators in awe

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 12, 2021 10:00 PM IST
Former England off-spinner Graeme Swann and former India wicketkeeper-batsman Deep Dasgupta who were in the commentary box at that time described KL Rahul’s fielding effort as ‘magnificent’ and ‘insane’.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Hardik Pandya plays a ramp shot off Ben Stokes in India vs England 1st T20I(ICC/Twitter)
Hardik Pandya plays a ramp shot off Ben Stokes in India vs England 1st T20I(ICC/Twitter)
cricket

ICC reacts after Hardik Pandya plays outrageous shot off Ben Stokes

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 12, 2021 10:26 PM IST
  • Hardik Pandya's outrageous ramp shot off Ben Stokes in India vs England 1st T20I in Ahmedabad forced ICC to tweet. The parent body wanted fans to come up with a name for Pandya's shot.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Cricket - First Twenty20 International - India v England - Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, India - March 12, 2021 England's Eoin Morgan REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui(REUTERS)
Cricket - First Twenty20 International - India v England - Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, India - March 12, 2021 England's Eoin Morgan REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui(REUTERS)
cricket

England players wear black armbands in memory of Joey Benjamin

ANI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 08:27 PM IST
Former England and Surrey pacer, Benjamin, died earlier this week at the age of 60 after suffering a heart attack.
READ FULL STORY
Close
West Indies vs Sri Lanka live score 2nd ODI(West Indies Cricket/Twitter)
West Indies vs Sri Lanka live score 2nd ODI(West Indies Cricket/Twitter)
cricket

West Indies vs Sri Lanka live score 2nd ODI in Antigua

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 08:22 PM IST
  • Follow live score and updates of West Indies vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI in Antigua
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rishabh Pant reverse-flicks Jofra Archer for a six in the first India vs England T20I(Screengrab)
Rishabh Pant reverse-flicks Jofra Archer for a six in the first India vs England T20I(Screengrab)
cricket

Rishabh Pant reverse-flicks Jofra Archer for a six, Twitter goes wild - Watch

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 12, 2021 08:51 PM IST
Rishabh Pant left Jofra Archer bemused by reverse-flicking him for a six in the fourth over of India vs England 1st T20I in Twitter reacted to Pant's amazing shot
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shikhar Dhawan leaves the pitch after losing his wicket.(REUTERS)
Shikhar Dhawan leaves the pitch after losing his wicket.(REUTERS)
cricket

'It's breaking news': Ex cricketer stunned with India's choice of openers

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 06:56 PM IST
India’s decision to rest Rohit Sharma right at the start of the T20I series against England and play Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul as openers surprised former India wicket-keeper Parthiv Patel, who termed it as ‘breaking news’.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Lizelle Lee(Twitter)
Lizelle Lee(Twitter)
cricket

Brilliant Lee single-handedly powers South Africa to win in 3rd women's ODI

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON MAR 12, 2021 05:12 PM IST
Chasing a competitive 249, Lee starred for the visitors with her breathtaking knock that came off 131 balls and had 16 fours and two hits over the fence. South Africa now lead the series 2-1.
READ FULL STORY
Close
IND vs ENG, 1st T20I, Highlights(BCCI)
IND vs ENG, 1st T20I, Highlights(BCCI)
cricket

1st T20 highlights: Iyer's fifty goes in vain as England win by 8 wickets

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 12, 2021 10:39 PM IST
India vs England, 1st T20 Highlights: Eoin Morgan’s England defeated Virat Kohli-led India by 8 wickets in the first T20I at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Follow the live updates of IND vs ENG 1st T20I here.
READ FULL STORY
Sharjeel Khan of Pakistan(Getty Images)
Sharjeel Khan of Pakistan(Getty Images)
cricket

Tainted Sharjeel Khan named in Pakistan squad for South Africa, Zimbabwe tours

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 04:56 PM IST
Besides Sharjeel, chief selector, Muhammad Wasim also announced a number of surprise exclusions and inclusions for the twin tour on which Pakistan will play three ODIs and four T20 internationals in South Africa and two Tests and three T20s in Zimbabwe.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of veteran India spinner Harbhajan Singh(Getty Images)
File image of veteran India spinner Harbhajan Singh(Getty Images)
ipl

Harbhajan Singh ‘regrets’ not playing at the Eden Gardens in IPL 2021

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 04:47 PM IST
As per the fixture announced by the IPL governing council, none of the franchises will be playing at their home grounds.
READ FULL STORY
Close
PCB(Twitter)
PCB(Twitter)
cricket

PCB not in favour of Asia Cup this year

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 03:38 PM IST
PCB chief Ehsan Mani spoke about the Asia Cup after the franchise owners sought to know if the dates of PSL were clashing with the continental tournament.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A general view of the newly named Narendra Modi Stadium (PTI)
A general view of the newly named Narendra Modi Stadium (PTI)
cricket

50% crowd allowed in Ahmedabad for India vs England T20I series

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 03:25 PM IST
All the Covid-19 related precautions have been taken and all standard operating procedures (SOPs) are being followed. The entire stadium has been sanitized considering safety of the spectators.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP