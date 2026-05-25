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‘Is it too much to ask?’ Sunil Gavaskar blames ‘shoving the microphone in captain’s face’ for Rishabh Pant error

Sunil Gavaskar reckons broadcasters should give the losing captain a break before pulling him up for a chat.

Updated on: May 25, 2026 11:48 am IST
Written by Aditya Bhattacharya
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Sunil Gavaskar has come to Rishabh Pant’s defence, pinning the blame for his on-air slip-up on broadcasters. The legendary Indian cricketer believes captains, especially after a defeat, should be given time to cool off and process the result instead of being immediately pulled aside for a live interview. Last Monday, Pant dropped an infamous F-bomb on live television, saying, “We’re a f****** good team,” after Lucknow Super Giants were knocked out of the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL). Even though Ian Bishop apologised quickly, Pant’s remark quickly sparked widespread reactions.

Rishabh Pant's LSG finished with the wooden spoon.(AFP)

Gavaskar, however, believes the blame should not fall on Pant. According to him, anyone can lose control emotionally when asked to speak moments after a crushing defeat. And in a high-pressure tournament like the IPL, frustration naturally tends to get the better of even the captain.

Also Read: Rishabh Pant captaincy future thrown into serious doubt as LSG hint at dramatic overhaul after disastrous IPL 2026

“Rishabh Pant dropping the ‘F’ word in his post-game interview does make one wonder whether it is necessary to interview the captain whose team has just lost the game barely minutes earlier. If it’s been a last-over finish, then the disappointment for the captain would be even greater and if he is also the wicketkeeper who has been running up and down to the stumps every other delivery and that too in this heat, then it can add to his frustration,” Gavaskar wrote in mid-day.

“Rishabh Pant is one of the most cheerful guys in the game who loves playing the sport in his own unique way. And the fact that even he lost it does make the case for the losing team’s captain to be given a few more minutes to recover his thoughts rather than have the mic shoved in his face even before he has had time to get his breath back.

“Is that too much to ask?” he mentioned.

 
rishabh pant sunil gavaskar ipl
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Home / Cricket News / ‘Is it too much to ask?’ Sunil Gavaskar blames ‘shoving the microphone in captain’s face’ for Rishabh Pant error
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