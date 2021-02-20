Ishan Kishan hits 173, Jharkhand smash highest-ever total of Vijay Hazare Trophy against Madhya Pradesh
Ishan Kishan’s blistering innings powered Jharkhand to the highest total in the history of Vijay Hazare Trophy – India’s domestic fifty-over tournament. Kishan slammed 173 off 94 balls as Jharkhand ended up with 422 for 9 after being put in to bat first by Madhya Pradesh in the Vijay Hazare Trophy Elite Group B match at the Holkar Stadium in Indore on Saturday.
Interestingly, the previously highest total in Vijay Hazare Trophy was held by Madhya Pradesh when they put together 412 for 6 against Railways in 2010.
Jharkhand’s 422/9 is also the second highest total in all List A matches (including ODIs) played in India.
Highest totals in List A cricket in India
438/4 - South Africa vs India, Mumbai, 2015
422/9 - Jharkhand vs Madhya Pradesh, today
418/5 - India vs West Indies, Indore, 2011
414/7 - India vs Sri Lanka, Rajkot, 2009
412/6 - Madhya Pradesh vs Railways, Indore, 2010
Kishan hit 11 sixes and 19 fours in his breathtaking knock of 173 – which is now the highest score by a wicket-keeper batsman in the history of Vijay Hazare Trophy.
Jharkhand skipper Ishan Kishan started off watchfully. Kishan’s opening partner Utkarsh was dimissed in the third over for 6 but that was the only joy Madhya Pradesh with the new ball
Kishan then took matters in his own hands and started to play his shots. He got to his fifty off 40 balls and started accelerating even more.
Thanks to Kishan’s attacking batting, Jharkhand brought up their hundred in 16.2 overs.
The stylish left-hander who represents the Mumbai Indians in the IPL, continued to toy with the MP bowlers. Kishan reached his fourth List A century off just 74 balls.
He took 12 more deliveries to bring up his 150. Just when he was looking to set for a double hundred and more, Kishan was out stumped for 173.
Apart from Kishan, Virat Singh, Sumit Kumar and Anukul Roy slammed attacking half-centuries to keep Jharkhand on course for the record total.
Anukul Roy hit sixes as Jharkhand hit 21 sixes in their innings against a hapless MP bowling unit which had no answer to the onslaught.
For MP, medium pacer Gourav Yadav was amongst the wickets. He picked up four wickets in his 9 overs but conceded 73 runs.
