11 sixes, 19 fours: Ishan Kishan slams breathtaking ton in Vijay Hazare Trophy, Mumbai Indians react
Ishan Kishan sent social media into a frenzy with his breathtaking batting display that gave the perfect start to the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 on Saturday. Kishan slammed 11 sixes and 19 fours on his way to a scintillating 173 off just 94 balls in the Elite Group B match between Jharkhand and Madhya Pradesh at the Holkar Stadium in Indore.
After being sent in to bat first, Jharkhand skipper Ishan Kishan started off watchfully. Kishan’s opening partner Utkarsh Singh was dismissed in the third over for 6 but that was the only joy Madhya Pradesh had with the new ball.
Kishan then took matters into his own hands and started to play his shots. He got to his fifty off 40 balls and started accelerating even more.
Thanks to Kishan’s attacking batting, Jharkhand brought up their hundred in 16.2 overs.
The stylish left-hander who represents the Mumbai Indians in the IPL, continued to toy with the MP bowlers. Kishan reached his fourth List A century off just 74 balls.
Here is how Twitter reacted to Ishan Kishan's century in Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021
He took 12 more deliveries to bring up his 150. Just when he was looking set for a double hundred and more, Kishan was out stumped for 173.
Kishan was not at his best in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20s. He managed only one half-century in five matches as Jharkhand failed to make it to the knockout stages.
However, the left-hander's blistering innings right at the beginning of the Vijay Hazare Trophy augurs well for Jharkhand, who have the likes of Virat Singh, Anukul Roy, Shahbaz Nadeem and Varun Aaron in their ranks.
Another team that would be happy with Kishan’s innings is IPL franchise Mumbai Indians. Kishan had been in terrific for MI especially towards the latter half of IPL 2020, playing a crucial role in MI lifting the trophy for a record fifth time.
MI would be hoping Kishan continues the same even in IPL 2021, which is slated to take place in India.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'I had a chat with him': Virat reveals how Sachin's advice 'opened up' his mind
- Kohli has played in 31 ODIS (including the 2011 ODI World Cup) and 17 Tests with Tendulkar between 2009 and 2013.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Where is the revamp?': Gautam Gambhir on why it was the ‘best auction' for CSK
- It was the first time in their illustrious history that CSK did not play in the playoffs or semi-finals of the competition and many started predicted doom and gloom for the franchise.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
In IPL, auction dynamics rule over true value
- Off-spinner K Gowtham though became the highest uncapped domestic player ever, going to Chennai Super Kings for R9.25 crore. It was like in 2016, when Delhi Daredevils bought spinner Pawan Negi for R8.5 crore.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Saba Karim explains why IPL franchises were not keen on Umesh Yadav
- In ODI and T20 cricket, Umesh has had the tendency to stray his line and go for runs. He has been out of the limited-overs squad as he last played a 50-over match for India in 2018.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Umesh Yadav's fitness test in 2 days, India expect another turner in 3rd Test
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
They've got the only Tendulkar perhaps money can buy: Chopra on MI buying Arjun
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
This Shahrukh Khan too wants to become a star
- The cricketer’s name and cricket credentials thrilled Punjab Kings owner Preity Zinta, who was seen reaching out to the Kolkata Knight Riders owners’ table, presumably telling them that now they also have a Shahrukh Khan in their team.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
How Chris Morris made it to the top in cricket
- “He wasn’t even making the Northern squad, basically the Titans B side,” South African bowling coach Gordon Parsons said from Potchefstroom. But Morris’s father Willy—a respected former first-class cricketer—knew his son had it in him.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Massive shame not to be involved in IPL': England opener after going unsold
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'100 percent commitment,' Harbhajan expresses gratitude to KKR
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
We can be very confident if pink ball moves, and it's seamer-friendly: Wood
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Woke up around midnight, didn't know how much ₹15 cr is': RCB's biggest buy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IPL 2021: Looking forward to play under Kohli, with AB de Villiers - Maxwell
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox