11 sixes, 19 fours: Ishan Kishan slams breathtaking ton in Vijay Hazare Trophy, Mumbai Indians react

Ishan Kishan sent social media into a frenzy with his breathtaking batting display that gave the perfect start to the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 on Saturday. Kishan slammed 11 sixes and 19 fours on his way to a scintillating 173 off just 94 balls in the Elite Group B match between Jharkhand and Madhya Pradesh at the Holkar Stadium in Indore.

After being sent in to bat first, Jharkhand skipper Ishan Kishan started off watchfully. Kishan’s opening partner Utkarsh Singh was dismissed in the third over for 6 but that was the only joy Madhya Pradesh had with the new ball.

Kishan then took matters into his own hands and started to play his shots. He got to his fifty off 40 balls and started accelerating even more.

Thanks to Kishan’s attacking batting, Jharkhand brought up their hundred in 16.2 overs.

The stylish left-hander who represents the Mumbai Indians in the IPL, continued to toy with the MP bowlers. Kishan reached his fourth List A century off just 74 balls.

He took 12 more deliveries to bring up his 150. Just when he was looking set for a double hundred and more, Kishan was out stumped for 173.

Kishan was not at his best in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20s. He managed only one half-century in five matches as Jharkhand failed to make it to the knockout stages.

However, the left-hander's blistering innings right at the beginning of the Vijay Hazare Trophy augurs well for Jharkhand, who have the likes of Virat Singh, Anukul Roy, Shahbaz Nadeem and Varun Aaron in their ranks.

Another team that would be happy with Kishan’s innings is IPL franchise Mumbai Indians. Kishan had been in terrific for MI especially towards the latter half of IPL 2020, playing a crucial role in MI lifting the trophy for a record fifth time.

MI would be hoping Kishan continues the same even in IPL 2021, which is slated to take place in India.