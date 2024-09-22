Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad snubbed again; no place for Shreyas Iyer as India retain same squad for 2nd BAN Test

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), on Sunday, retained the same squad for the second Test against Bangladesh, implying no place for the likes of either Ishan Kishan and Ruturaj Gaikwad, or Shreys Iyer. The development came just moments after India beat Bangladesh by 280 runs in the opening Test match of the two-game series in Chennai. Ishan Kishan scored a century in Duleep Trophy earlier this month(Getty)

Ravichandran Ashwin, who scored a record century in the first innings of the match, picked up six wickets in the final innings as India folded Bangladesh for 234 runs in the opening session of Day 4 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. With the win, India took an unassailable 1-0 lead in the series against Bangladesh.

Earlier, India declared their second innings at 287 for 4 riding on centuries from Rishabh Pant (109) and Shubman Gill (119) for an overall lead of 514.

In the build-up to the Test match, the first of the long season ahead for India, there were speculations that few India players would be rested, which included pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, to avoid the risk of an injury, especially with the team's main focus being the tour of Australia in December. But the fast bowler were retained for the second Test match.

"The Men's Selection Committee has retained the same squad for the second Test of the series against Bangladesh," the BCCI said in a statement.

The second Test will be played in Kanpur from September 27.

The announcement also reveals that the likes of Ishan, who scored a ravishing century on his return to red-ball cricket after more than a year in the Duleep Trophy, and Gaikwad, who scored back-to-back fifties for India C in the second round of the domestic tournament. Iyer, who was dropped from the India Test squad earlier this year during the England home series, too will have to wait for a chance to make a comeback, although the middle-order batter hasn't had a memorable Duleep Trophy campaign, where he incurred a dismissal for duck twice.

India’s squad for the 2nd Test against Bangladesh: Rohit Sharma (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant (WK), Dhruv Jurel (WK), R Ashwin, R Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah, Yash Dayal