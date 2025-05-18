Ishant Sharma tweaked training routine to fire 140+ kph bursts in IPL 2025: ‘Pace was never a problem, but…’

Ishant Sharma’s bowling has been one of the unexpected sub‑plots of IPL 2025. Drafted by Gujarat Titans primarily for his ability to mentor a young pace battery led by Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, and Kagiso Rabada, the 36‑year‑old has grabbed particular spotlight in his own right. In each of his appearances so far, the veteran has ripped in at 140 km/h and above consistently, matching the younger tearaways ball for ball. Gujarat Titans' Ishant Sharma in action(REUTERS)

The commentators, on multiple occasions, have marvelled on‑air at Ishant's speeds, and social media timelines were filled with fans raving about Ishant's 140+ kph deliveries almost every time the pacer took the field for the Titans.

What stands out is the consistency. These are not one‑off bursts; over spell after spell, Ishant has sat comfortably in the plus‑140s, showing what a mid‑thirties fast bowler can produce in a tournament as unforgiving as the IPL. For a Titans side chasing a top‑two finish, his ability to deliver genuine heat at the top and in the middle overs has added a new dimension to their attack, complementing Siraj and Prasidh, as well as Rabada, who joined the squad ahead of the resumption.

So, how has Ishant rediscovered this extra yard? We put the question directly to Ishant, and interestingly, the India veteran doesn't feel it's a recent development.

“Last year, too, I was bowling 140+, but this year, I think they just hyped it too much,” Ishant told Hindustan Times in the Star Sports Press Room with Gujarat Titans around the race to the play-offs.

“I did train a lot. I changed my training with regard to how I can make a similar impact, and how much strain I can put on my body while training. I changed my training a little bit in the past 2-3 years. I think this season, it's showing the results and I am able to do it more consistently,” said the pacer.

Ishant insisted that more than the pace, it's the variation that he had to work on. He believes the bowlers need to ensure they enter every IPL season with a new stock delivery and that they need to be capable of surprising the batters.

“I feel pace was never a problem for me. I know if I'm running well, I will bowl quick. It's all about how you develop your skills according to the situation,” said Ishant.

“We see today that the most important thing is what new can you bring to the table. Everyone watches videos; everyone knows you have the slower ball or the knuckleball. Every year, you have to come up with a new stock delivery. You need to surprise the batter. So, the variation becomes really important in this format.”

Ishant on Kohli

Virat Kohli’s Test retirement last week stunned the cricketing world, as he closed the chapter on an illustrious career spanning 123 matches, 9,230 runs, and 30 centuries at an average of 46.85. The decision came as a surprise to many, especially considering Kohli’s renowned fitness levels.

Ishant, who had been Kohli's teammate since his U17 days, admitted he was taken aback by Kohli’s choice to step away from the format at what many considered still his prime.

“I think he is mature. He knows what he is doing. I didn't really talk to him after he took retirement. But everyone knows as long as you are playing, it is important to be as normal as you can be. And that is why I have friendship with Virat. We have never tried to put anything on our head,” Ishant said.

“He knows what he wants in life and he must have talked to someone. That's why he made such a big decision. Yes, I was surprised. Because he could have played for at least 2-3 years more. He could have played till 40.”

Ishant further praised Kohli’s dedication to fitness, which he believes is the key to longevity in cricket. “And right now, the kind of routine he follows and everything... I am not talking about numbers that he should have scored 10,000. That is a different thing. Talk about fitness first. If you fit, you can score 10,000. You can take 500 wickets. You can play as long as you want. But his fitness is the answer even at 36.”

