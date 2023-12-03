Issy Wong shines as England Women's A beat India by two wickets to take T20 series 2-1

All-round performance from Issy Wong played a decisive role as England Women's A defeated India Women's A by two wickets to clinch the three-match T20 series 2-1 here on Sunday. Issy had won England the second game single-handedly when she struck a 15-ball unbeaten 35 to help the visitors level the series after India had won the first game.

In a low-scoring thriller, India Women's A fought hard until the end but paid the price for poor batting, as they were shot out for 101 in 19.2 overs after electing to bat on a slow turner at the Wankhede Stadium.

In reply, England finished at 104/8 in 19.1 overs.

Minnu Mani's side fought back hard but could not stop Issy (28 not out) from hitting the winning runs, having returned 2.2-0-18-2 earlier.

Grace Scrivens (10) was dropped at eight by Arushi Goel off Mani in the third over at mid-on but two balls later, a leading edge ended her stay with India getting their second breakthrough.

Mannat Kashyap then had Freya Kemp (0) caught at short third for India's third success, with England slipping to 28/3 in four overs.

Mani (2/24) gave England another jolt when she cleaned up Mady Villiers (1) for the fourth wicket and soon after, Hollie Armitage survived a close leg-before appeal from Shreyanka Patil.

Armitage was run out with a brilliant direct hit from Mannat which ended her vigil for a 28-ball 27 (3x4s) and Anusha Bareddy had Seren Smale (18) caught behind to leave England reeling at 63/6.

Issy joined forces with Rhianna Southby (3) to take England ahead but Shreyanka brought India back firmly with two wickets in the 16th over.

Southby chopped one on to her wickets while Lauren Filer (0) was cleaned up.

Earlier, it was a forgettable outing for the Indian batters in the series decider. They struggled collectively with England bowlers exploiting the conditions better.

While Vrinda Dinesh (9 off 16 balls) was cleaned up on a slower delivery from Mahika Gaur, looking to scoop it on the leg side, No. 3 G Trisha was caught at midwicket off Issy for a 10-ball 7.

Mani hit two fours to begin with but mis-timed one off Kirstie Gordon to be caught at long on.

Uma Chetry, given a lifeline on 14, could only make 21 off 16 balls with three fours before being trapped leg-before off Mady Villiers.

Goel (5) got a top edge while looking to sweep Mady and was caught by Seren Smale to be reduced to 65/5 in the 14th over.

Kanika Ahuja (3) perished without troubling the scorers much and Disha Kasat (20 off 25 balls, 1x6s) once again fell in her 20s when she looked to attack.

Monica Patel (11) hit two fours which were crucial to push India towards the triple-figure mark.

Brief scores: India Women's A 101 in 19.2 overs (Uma Chetry 21, Disha Kasat 20; Issy Wong 2/18, Kirstie Gordon 2/17, Mady Villiers 2/19, Lauren Filer 2/15) lost to England Women's A 104/8 in 19.1 overs (Hollie Armitage 27, Issy Wong 28 not out; Shreyanka Patil 2/13, Minnu Mani 2/24) by two wickets.