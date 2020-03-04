‘It can also be a huge advantage’: Former India batting coach has his say on MS Dhoni ahead of IPL 2020

MS Dhoni is back in action for the Chennai Super Kings and the fans cannot wait to see the former Indian cricket team skipper in action. There was a lot of fanfare when he came out to practice at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai and like every year, a lot will be expected from ‘Captain Cool’. Former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar said Dhoni will be fresh and raring to go after having a break of almost seven-eight months and would be looking to win another IPL edition for his franchise.

“It is tough to find the rhythm initially but it can also be a huge advantage because when you are playing international cricket, the amount of pressure that you are under, you sort of get into a tunnel vision with regard to various responsibility and the needs of the team,” said Bangar.

“So from a player perspective if he (Dhoni) has taken a break for 6-7 months, he has a good chance to rediscover, refresh and reinvent,” he added.

Chennai Super Kings will start their IPL 2020 campaign against defending champions Mumbai Indians on March 29 at the Wankhede Stadium in what will be a repeat of last year’s final.

Speaking on the Return of the Lion show on Star Sports Network, Dhoni went down the memory lane to recall his time with the franchise. “This journey started in 2008, CSK has helped me improve in everything whether it was being a human being or being a cricketer, handling situations that are tough both in and out of the field and how to be humble once you are doing well,” he said.

Dhoni is fondly regarded as “Thala” in Chennai, the hometown of the franchise. The cricketer explained the reason behind the name. “‘Thala’ basically means brother, so for me, it’s more the abstract of the fans, the love and affection towards me is the reflection of that,” he said.

“Whenever I am in Chennai or down South they never call me by my name they address me as ‘Thala’ and the moment someone calls me Thala they are showing their love and respect but at the same time he is a CSK fan,” Dhoni added.

(With IANS inputs)