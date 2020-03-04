e-paper
Home / Cricket / BCCI’s cost cutting measures: IPL prize money halved - Here is how much the champion will get this season

BCCI’s cost cutting measures: IPL prize money halved - Here is how much the champion will get this season

The franchises are all in good health. They also have multiple ways like sponsorships to bolster their income. Hence the decision on prize money taken,” a senior BCCI source said.

cricket Updated: Mar 04, 2020 10:33 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The BCCI has decided to halve the prize money for this year's IPL champions and the runners-up as part of its cost-cutting measures for the upcoming edition(PTI)
         

As part of its austerity drive, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided to halve the prize money for IPL champions and the runners-up this season. This is part of its cost-cutting measures for the upcoming edition. A circular was sent to all IPL franchises in which the BCCI notified that instead of a whopping Rs 20 crore, the IPL champion team will now receive Rs 10 crore. The season is slated to begin on March 29.

“The financial rewards have been reworked as a part of the cost cutting measures. The champions will get Rs 10 crore instead of Rs 20 crore. The runners-up will get Rs 6.25 crore from earlier Rs 12.5 crore,” a BCCI notification, in possession of PTI, read.

The two losing qualifiers will now get Rs 4.3 crore each.

“The franchises are all in good health. They also have multiple ways like sponsorships to bolster their income. Hence the decision on prize money taken,” a senior BCCI source said. However, state associations hosting IPL games will get Rs 1 crore with franchises and BCCI contributing Rs 50 lakh each.

It has also been learnt that mid-level BCCI employees won’t be allowed to avail business class flights like earlier for flying to Asian countries (Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, UAE) where the fight time is less than eight hours.

(With PTI inputs)

