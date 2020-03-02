e-paper
IPL 2020: MS Dhoni lands big blows in CSK nets, stadium erupts - WATCH

IPL 2020: Chants of “Dhoni, Dhoni....” were heard as he entered the M A Chidambaram Stadium and he obliged his fans with some big hits during CSK’s net session ahead of IPL 2020.

cricket Updated: Mar 02, 2020 20:39 IST
HT Correspondent
MS Dhoni in CSK net session ahead of IPL 2020
The MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai erupted when Mahendra Singh Dhoni put on his pads for the first time in a long time. Dhoni on Monday started training for IPL 2020 with the Chennai Super Kings. He received a rousing reception ahead of his much-anticipated return to action in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Chants of “Dhoni, Dhoni....” were heard as he entered the Chidambaram Stadium and he obliged his fans with some big hits during the net session. Dhoni had earlier practised in Jharkhand but this was the first time people were allowed to watch the former India captain in action ahead of IPL 2020, starting on March 29 with the defending champions Mumbai Indians taking on Chennai Super Kings.

Also Read: Inzamam slams Kohli’s critics, gives unique ‘suggestion’ to India captain

A few hundred fans gathered to watch the CSK players as they began practice. The talismanic 38-year-old wicket-keeper batsman, who led India to two world titles, got down to work with some other team members. CSK’s full camp will begin on March 19.

 

After jogging around for a while and doing some stretching, Dhoni put on his pads and launched a few big hits in his trademark style. Chennai Super Kings shared a small video of Dhoni putting on his pads and approaching the nets while crowd start chanting his name.

Dhoni has not played since the World Cup semifinal loss to New Zealand last year and has maintained a stoic silence on what his next move would be. He was dropped from the BCCI’s list of centrally contracted players in January.

Among other CSK players who were part of the training on Monday were Ambati Rayudu, Murali Vijay, new recruit Piyush Chawla, Karn Sharma and local boys R Sai Kishore and N Jagadeesan.

(With PTI inputs)

