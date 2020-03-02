‘How can you question his technique?’ Inzamam-ul-Haq slams Virat Kohli’s critics, gives ‘suggestion’ to India captain

cricket

Updated: Mar 02, 2020 17:18 IST

At a time when India captain Virat Kohli has been bombarded with criticism for not scoring enough runs in the New Zealand tour, he has found an ally in former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq. Kohli, who failed to get going in the entire New Zealand tour, scored just 218 runs in 11 innings, his lowest tally for in a tour involving all three formats. Virat Kohli’s dismal outing also reflected in India’s performance as they were whitewashed 3-0 in the ODIs and then were blanked 2-0 in the Test series. Kohli managed to score just 38 runs in the two-match Test series, giving rise to questions over his technique. But Inzamam has expressed his amazement at such talks and slammed those questioning Kohli’s technique.

“A lot of people are talking about Kohli’s technique etc. I am amazed by all this talk. He has scored 70- centuries, now how can you question his technique,” said Inzamam in his Youtube channel.

Inzamam said every cricketer goes through a bad phase but that doesn’t mean there is any lack of effort on his part.

“As a cricketer, I can say that players will encounter a phase when despite his best efforts, runs do not come. Yusuf has a high backlift, it used to come from gully, when his bad form came, people started questioning his back life, he came to me, I said how did you score so many runs with the same technique,” added Inzamam.

None of the Indian batters managed to score a century in the two-match series as the No. 1 ranked Test side were bowled out under 200 in three of their four innings by New Zealand. The hosts beat India comprehensively in both the Test matches.

“Team is not being able to perform if Kohli is failing what about the other players. This is just part and parcel of the game and it should be accepted in that particular way,” said the former Pakistan batsman.

Throwing his weight firmly behind the underfire Indian captain, Inzamam said Virat Kohli should not make any changes in his technique which has earned him so much success at the international level.

“If I suggest anything... No need to worry, this phase will pass. Don’t even want to talk about technique. Should not change technique, he is a strong mind player, he should not be hassled,” said Inzamam.

Inzamam also said Virat Kohli is a big player and he will bounce make stronger than ever.

“A big player has a strong mind, he will make a strong comeback. Virat will also make a strong comeback. Saeed Anwar and Sourav Ganguly both played brilliantly on offside. Your strengths can become your weakness. Where you score, you will also get out,” he said.