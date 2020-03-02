India vs New Zealand: ‘Find out what happened, can’t come with half questions’ - Virat Kohli in heated exchange with reporter

Updated: Mar 02, 2020 10:13 IST

After India’s defeat in the 2nd Test in Christchurch, captain Virat Kohli was upfront with tackling several questions from the reporters. He spoke about how the side had failed to put in a collective performance and how they needed to learn from the mistakes, take it on the chin and move ahead. However, a question from a reporter irked the Indian captain when he was asked to explain his on-field celebrations and antics on day 2.

A video surfaced at the end of the day 2 in which the Indian captain could be seen putting his finger on his lips and gestured angrily towards a section of a crowd. There has not been any official word on the incident.

Kohli was also very animated when Jasprit Bumrah got rid of Kane Williamson and flayed his hands and punched the air the delight. This is how the sequence of events panned out in the post-match press conference.

Reporter: Virat, what’s your reaction to your behaviour on the field, swearing at Williamson when he got out, swearing at the crowd. As an Indian captain, don’t you think you should set a better example on the field?

Virat Kohli: What do you think?

Reporter: I asked you the question?

Virat Kohli: I am asking you the answer

Reporter: You need to set better examples

Virat Kohli: You need to find out exactly what happened and come up with better questions. You can’t come here with half questions or half details of what happened. And also, if you want to create controversy, this is not the right place. I had spoken to the match referee and he had no issues with what happened. Thank You.

India went down in the second Test by 7 wickets and conceded the series 2-0.