India vs New Zealand: ‘India couldn’t show the discipline required’ - VVS Laxman on why India lost

Updated: Mar 02, 2020 09:56 IST

A dominant performance by New Zealand saw them thrash India by seven wickets to win the second Test match in Christchurch and in the process, bag the series 2-0. India, the number 1 ranked side in the world, never really found any momentum in any of the two Test matches and barring a brief period on Day 2 in Christchurch, they were out planned by the hosts.

Former India batsman VVS Laxman took to Twitter to congratulate Kane Williamson and company where he also said that the Indian side could not be disciplined enough for longer periods of time. ‘Many congratulations to the @BLACKCAPS on beating India and winning the Test series comprehensively. India couldn’t show the discipline required to stick it out and will be deeply disappointed,’ he wrote on Twitter.

Speaking at the end of the match, Team India captain Virat Kohli said that the batting unit failed to put enough runs on the board which could have allowed the bowlers to attack more.

“We played well in the first innings here with the bat. We also need to give credit to the New Zealand bowlers, they bowled in the right areas long enough, created a lot of pressure. There were hardly any opportunities, that meant you have to play extravagant shots for runs than just keep rotating strike. It was a combination of us not having the right kind of execution and New Zealand playing well. The consistency of their bowling was outstanding, forced us to do mistakes. We are usually a batting side that fights. Batsmen didn’t do enough for the bowlers to attack. It’s disappointing as a side when the batsmen don’t back up the effort of the bowlers,” Kohli said at the post-match presentation.