Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / ‘It denied Anderson a final hurrah on a ground which bears his name at one end’: Lloyd after cancellation of 5th Test
cricket

‘It denied Anderson a final hurrah on a ground which bears his name at one end’: Lloyd after cancellation of 5th Test

Anderson was gearing up to play the 167th game of his Test career at his home ground. However, his chance was denied after the Manchester Test was called off.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 12, 2021 10:29 AM IST
James Anderson: File photo(AP)

Former cricketer-turned-broadcaster David Lloyd believes that veteran England speedster James Anderson might not be able to play a Test match ever again at his home ground – Old Trafford, in Manchester, after the final game against India was called off on Friday.

Anderson was gearing up to play the 167th game of his Test career at his home ground. However, his chance was denied after the Manchester Test was called off a few hours before the commencement of the play on Friday. The massive step of cancelling the final face-off was taken after Team India’s junior physio Yogesh Parmar tested positive for coronavirus. He was the fourth support staff member to get infected to Covid-19.

ALSO READ | 'The villain of the piece was not India': Nasser Hussain has a different take on 5th Test cancellation

The fate of the final Test is still unclear. A few reports have suggested that a decision will be taken soon after further discussions between the ECB and the BCCI. 

RELATED STORIES

Lloyd didn’t seem please as the circumstances didn’t let Anderson bowl full throttle inf front of his home crowd. In his column for the Daily Mail, Lloyd wrote:

“It might be that India’s refusal to fulfil their commitment and play the final Test denied Jimmy Anderson a final hurrah on a ground which bears his name at one end.”

“He might not make another England appearance at his home of Emirates Old Trafford, although if you know Jimmy, you will realise there will be no fuss. The lads from Burnley - they don’t do fuss. They’re tough people from his neck of the woods and he won’t want a fanfare.

“He’s a warrior and would have pushed himself forward once again, just as he has all summer, bowling an excessive number of overs because England cannot bat,” Lloyd added.

ALSO READ | 'They will never say anything good about Indian team': Gavaskar against reports stating India 'refused to play 5th Test'

Anderson had a terrific run against India in the series. He surpassed Anil Kumble to become third-highest wicket-taker in the longest format of the game. The right-arm bowler picked 15 wickets in four matches, including a five-wicket haul.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
david lloyd james anderson india vs england
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

‘He removed the pitch totally from the equation’: Ashish Nehra

IPL 2021: Delhi Capitals' all-rounder Chris Woakes pulls out, says report

Ryan Ten Doeschate to retire from professional cricket at end of 2021 season

'It's nowhere near as strong as Dravid, Ganguly, Laxman, Tendulkar, Sehwag'
TRENDING TOPICS
Ganesh Chaturthi Wishes
World Suicide Prevention Day
India vs England
Ganesh Chaturthi 2021
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Ganesha Chaturthi
Afghanistan
Covid vaccine
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP