It happens, people need to cut athletes some slack: Pietersen on Morgan's form

Former England skipper Kevin Pietersen on Saturday said fans need to cut athletes some slack as anybody can go through bad patches and it is part and parcel of sport.

Pietersen's remarks came as one fan asked the former Three Lions skipper to give his take on the current form of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) leader Eoin Morgan.

"It happens. No sports person is a robot that continually performs. People need to cut athletes some slack," Pietersen tweeted while replying to a fan who asked for the former England skipper's take on Morgan's form.

Morgan has been going through a lean patch and in the five IPL games that KKR has played in the UAE so far, Morgan has not managed to reach double figures even once.

After suffering a five-wicket loss against Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, Kolkata Knight Riders' head coach Brendon Mccullum admitted that his side would definitely want some more runs from skipper Morgan in the upcoming matches.

"Morgan is one of our senior players and he is one of our international batters. As captain also, in his own head he would have liked to contribute a lot more runs. Actually, I think he has captained the side really well tactically. We want some more runs from him no doubt in that, you need runs from your overseas batters. Look, I am confident that he will come right," said McCullum while replying to an ANI query on Morgan's form during a virtual post-match press conference.

"We played a great game, Punjab Kings deserved to win because they seized the key moments. I still felt we had a chance in the game, with two overs to go, Punjab Kings were in the score exactly we were in our innings. It was touch and go, small margins in this game and it did not go our way against Punjab," he added.