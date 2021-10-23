‘It is 60-40 in India’s favour’: Wasim Akram

Pakistan mindset should be to go for a win. Just play the opposition and not the players. They should not think about individuals like (Jaspreet) Bumrah, KL Rahul or Virat Kohli but take India as an opposition. They should execute plans and go out there express themselves and have fun. If they play to their potential and show their skills, they can win the game.

Wasim Akram, a former Pakistan captain, fast bowling legend and member of the 1992 World Cup winning team, spoke to Hindustan Times ahead of Sunday’s marquee India-Pakistan T20 World Cup match. Excerpts:

What does a cricketer of Pakistan or India go through ahead of a World Cup tie especially when these teams don’t play enough cricket with each other?

India and Pakistan unfortunately don’t play as much cricket as they should. Sport should stay away from politics. We did not play any Test with India for almost a decade. After 1988, we played a Test against them in 1999. If two nations play on a regular basis, it would be good for the youngsters. The young generation will be involved in cricket from both the countries if they play alongside each other. Wahab Riaz from the current Pakistan team tells me that there is definitely pressure as they don’t play bilateral series with India and it is just in ICC events where they meet.

Spin played a decisive role in the opening round and warm up games in the World Cup.

Spin did work in qualifying matches. But we have also seen today that the matches in Abu Dhabi saw good bounce and carry. It shows the pitches are fresh and these are the wickets that were not used during the IPL matches. Both matches on Saturday have been low scoring games and even Dubai pitches have shown good bounce. Spinners will play a crucial role maybe in the later part of the tournament.

Pakistan pacers taught reverse swing to the world. You along with Waqar Younis emerged kings of reverse swing and dominated bowling in Sharjah in the 1980s and 90s. Will reverse swing be a factor in UAE?

A: Absolutely. Reverse swing is going to work during the World Cup in these conditions. Imran Khan taught us reverse-swing and we were very successful doing it. In our times it was called ball-tampering. Definitely, Waqar’s experience would have come handy on these pitches. Unfortunately, he and Misbah-ul-Haq quit just before the World Cup.

How can MS Dhoni’s role as mentor work for the Indian team in the World Cup? Will he take a lot of load off Virat Kohli?

MS Dhoni has been a great finisher of the game. His experience and stature will help India at various junctures. At the same time, being a mentor is a different ball game altogether. A mentor can guide but cannot change the result of the match.

How can Shoaib Malik’s experience and all round skills bolster Pakistan? Do you think Pakistan are usually late starters in the World Cups?

Maybe Pakistan is a late starter in global events like the World Cup. As long as they do well in the World Cup. Shoaib Malik was picked at the last moment. He did well in the Pakistan T20 domestic tournament. He is a useful all-rounder and his inclusion is important. If he can score runs briskly and give some overs, it will bolster Pakistan attack. Also, he is a top-class fielder. His experience of playing in the World Cups should bring positivity in the Pakistan camp.

Going into Sunday’s tie, can we say that India start as favourites seeing the way they beat Australia in the warm-up game?

India are the favourites. It’s like 60-40 per cent in India’s favour. But the Dubai pitches so far have shown some bounce. I think the toss will be crucial too. India is a World Cup team with a great batting line-up and a top cricketer like Virat Kohli as a captain. They have some impactful bowlers and are very good at fielding. I am sure Pakistan will come out with a great fighting spirit and show their worth.

What should Pakistan players’ mindset and approach be playing the first game in the World Cup that too against India?

Pakistan mindset should be to go for a win. Just play the opposition and not the players. They should not think about individuals like (Jaspreet) Bumrah, KL Rahul or Virat Kohli but take India as an opposition. They should execute plans and go out there express themselves and have fun. If they play to their potential and show their skills, they can win the game.