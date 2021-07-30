Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / 'An off-day for our batting unit': Shikhar Dhawan admits losing early wickets put India under pressure in the decider
cricket

'An off-day for our batting unit': Shikhar Dhawan admits losing early wickets put India under pressure in the decider

It was probably the first time when Bhuvneshwar Kumar came to bat before the completion of powerplay. The top-order vanished within a no-time as India registered their lowest total ever in the first 10 overs in T20Is – 39 for 5.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JUL 30, 2021 08:53 AM IST
India's captain Shikhar Dhawan watches the field during the third one day international cricket match between Sri Lanka and India in Colombo.(AP)

India suffered a horrendous batting collapse against Sri Lanka in the third T20I on Thursday. After opting to bat first, captain Shikhar Dhawan bagged a golden duck in the opening over. His dismissal triggered the downfall of India’s batting line-up which comprised only five batsmen – including the skipper who was the only experienced one.

It was probably the first time when Bhuvneshwar Kumar came to bat before the completion of powerplay. The top-order vanished within a no-time as India registered their lowest total ever in the first 10 overs in T20Is – 39 for 5.

READ | 'He might be the biggest key for India': Steyn names 'out of the box' pick to be Virat Kohli's 'trump card' in England

Spinner Wanindu Hasaranga wreaked havoc in Colombo as the birthday boy picked up four wickets for 9 runs in his spell while captain Dasun Shanaka scalped a couple as India were restricted to 81/8 – their third-lowest total in T20Is. In reply, the Lankans finished an easy chase with more than 5 overs to spare.

After losing the decider and series 1-2, the Indian captain spoke about the bad day at the office and admitted that the team was under pressure after losing too many wickets in quick succession.

“It was a difficult situation for us. As a team, we decided to stay and play these games. Really proud of the boys as well. They showed great character in the last two games. Their attitude was tremendous. We wanted to win as well; in every game, you learn. It was an off-day for our batting unit. We lost too many wickets; SL bowled well," said Shikhar Dhawan at the post-match presentation.

READ | VIDEO: Debutant Sandeep Warrier gets emotional upon receiving India cap in 3rd T20I against Sri Lanka

“When you lose early wickets, you get a lot of pressure, glad that we got to the 80s, that's all we managed today. Both teams played in great spirit. It's beautiful that we were competitive in the field and respect was there,” he added.

Hasaranga bagged the Player of the Series award for his outstanding throughout the series. He ended up as the top wicket-taker of the series with 7 scalps from three games, at an average of 9.57.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
shikhar dhawan india vs sri lanka
TRENDING NEWS

Krunal Pandya shares heartfelt post to celebrate nephew Agastya’s birthday

Mumbai Police uses ZNMD scene featuring Hrithik Roshan in their latest advisory

Cat watching Olympic event with apt attention intrigues people. Watch

Tweeple got extremely invested in this man’s search for a ‘Rahul’ in London
TRENDING TOPICS
CBSE 12th Result 2021
Tokyo Olympics 2020
Assam Board HSLC Result 2021
International Friendship Day 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Sonu Sood
India Covid Cases
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP